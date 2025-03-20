Sip & Stroll Your Way Through Boerne, TX

Signup for the New Free Passport Showcasing Local Breweries & Wine Bars

Boerne, TX, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelers looking to experience the charm of the Texas Hill Country while sipping their way through some of the region’s best craft breweries and wine bars now have a new way to explore. The Boerne Sip & Stroll Passport just launched this spring, offering visitors a free digital passport that encourages them to check in at participating locations while earning entries for an exclusive Stay & Play Sweepstakes.

Located just north of San Antonio, Boerne, Texas, is a scenic getaway known for its small-town hospitality, historic downtown, and vibrant food and beverage scene. The Boerne Sip & Stroll Passport enhances any visit by providing a curated way to experience the city’s top breweries, brewpubs, and wine bars.

How It Works

Sign up for free and instantly receive a digital passport.

and instantly receive a digital passport. Check in at participating breweries and wine bars to collect points.

at participating breweries and wine bars to collect points. Earn sweepstakes entries—the more places you visit, the better your chances of winning!

What’s at Stake?

Participants who rack up points will be entered into the Stay & Play Sweepstakes, which features a luxurious stay at The Bevy Hotel in Boerne, along with curated dining and sipping experiences and exclusive gifts from local establishments.

A Destination Worth Sipping Through

Boerne’s charm extends beyond its breweries and wineries. Visitors can stroll the historic Hill Country Mile, shop at locally owned boutiques, dine at award-winning restaurants, and take in the natural beauty of the surrounding Texas Hill Country. With easy access from major cities like Austin and San Antonio, Boerne is the perfect retreat or road trip stop for travelers looking to indulge in a true taste of Texas hospitality.

Participating Locations

The Boerne Sip & Stroll Passport features some of the best spots in town, including:

Craft Breweries & Brewpubs – Enjoy expertly brewed IPAs, lagers, and specialty beers from local favorites.

– Enjoy expertly brewed IPAs, lagers, and specialty beers from local favorites. Boerne Wine Bars – Sip and savor Texas wines in Boerne’s welcoming and stylish wine bars.

Plan Your Trip & Sign Up Today

The Boerne Sip & Stroll Passport is the perfect way to experience the city’s flourishing beverage scene while discovering its many hidden gems. Sign up today and start planning your visit to Boerne!

Attachments

Tori Bellos Visit Boerne (830)249-7277 tori@visitboerne.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.