Synergy CHC Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings and Conference Call Information

WESTBROOK, Maine, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) (“Synergy” or the “Company”), a provider of consumer health care and lifestyle products, announced today that it plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, on Monday, March 31, 2025, before the open of market trading.

In conjunction with reporting fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, Synergy will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Jack Ross, and the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Jaime Fickett. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Synergy’s website. To access the call by phone, please go to this link ( registration link ) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. is a provider of consumer health care and lifestyle products. Synergy's current brand portfolio consists of two marquee brands, FOCUSfactor, a clinically-tested brain health supplement that has been shown to improve memory, concentration and focus, and Flat Tummy, a lifestyle and wellness brand that provides a suite of nutritional products to help women achieve their weight management goals.

Investor Relations

Gateway Group

Cody Slach and Alex Thompson

949.574.3860

SNYR@gateway-grp.com

