Editas Medicine Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a pioneering gene editing company, today announced Chief Financial Officer Erick J. Lucera is stepping down to pursue an external opportunity, effective March 28, 2025. Current Senior Vice President of Finance Amy Parison will succeed Mr. Lucera as Chief Financial Officer.

“We are thrilled to promote Amy to the executive leadership team as our new CFO. Amy joined Editas two and a half years ago as our head of Finance, working closely with the CFO. Her track record of financial decision-making, accounting acumen, and team leadership abilities make her the natural choice to succeed Erick as Editas’ CFO,” said Gilmore O’Neill, M.B., M.M.Sc., President and Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. O’Neill continued, “On behalf of the entire company, I would like to thank Erick for his contributions to Editas, including positioning Editas financially to ensure our ability to meet our goals, and his dedication to talent development. Under his leadership, Amy honed the financial and leadership skills necessary to best position Editas for success as we pursue our goal of delivering life-changing medicines to patients with previously untreatable or undertreated diseases. We wish him the best of luck in his new venture.”

“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to transition to CFO at this pivotal time for Editas, as a fully in vivo gene editing company. I am confident I can leverage my prior experience and my deep knowledge of Editas to continue our focus on developing innovative in vivo medicines for people living with serious diseases while driving shareholder value. I look forward to working with Gilmore, the board of directors, and the entire team at Editas Medicine in my new role,” said Amy Parison, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Editas Medicine.

Mr. Lucera added, “Being a part of Editas Medicine’s journey, helping transition the company towards its goal, and working to bring in capital to support that vision has been an honor. And, as a big believer in developing the team, I look forward to seeing Amy continue to grow and have success as Editas’ new CFO.”

Ms. Parison has more than 18 years of financial, accounting, and business development experience in life sciences. During her time at Editas, she has served in multiple roles of increasing responsibilities including Senior Vice President, Finance, and Vice President and Corporate Controller. In partnership with the ELT, she worked on equity financings, licensing transactions and royalty monetization. Prior to Editas, Ms. Parison served as Corporate Controller of Rubius Therapeutics where she led the accounting team following the Company’s IPO, building critical business and financial processes. Prior to Rubius, she was at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, where she held several roles of increasing responsibility within the accounting and finance teams and supported forecasting, budgeting, and business development. She started her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP. Ms. Parison holds a BS and a Master of Accounting, both from Babson College.

As a pioneering gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas12a and CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of in vivo medicines for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision in vivo gene editing medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

