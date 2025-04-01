Institutional Advancement and Alumni Relations Compensation Survey Now Open for Enrollment

The Institutional Advancement and Alumni Relations (IAAR) salary survey is open for registration The IAAR Survey was created at the request of several university foundations The IAAR survey is for compensation decision-makers

The 2025 survey for university and college development and alumni relations provides third-party data for compensation benchmarking. Enrollment ends May 9.

Past participants have told us this nationwide survey provides data for some positions not found on other surveys. They also appreciate the breakdown between school/endowment size.” — Don McDermott, President, DG McDermott Associates

RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- D. G. McDermott Associates ( DGM.com ) announces the rollout of the 2025 compensation survey specifically designed for institutional advancement and alumni relations personnel. The Institutional Advancement and Alumni Relations (IAAR) survey gives compensation professionals the opportunity to compare their institution’s salary and total cash compensation for over 50 positions. Registration is open until May 9, 2025.Colleges and universities have few sources for reliable, unbiased third-party salary and incentives data to help them benchmark their compensation plans against a cross-section of other institutions. “Past participants have told us this nationwide survey provides data for some positions not found on other surveys. They also appreciate the breakdown between school/endowment size,” says Don McDermott, owner and principal of D.G. McDermott Associates, a management consulting firm specializing in human resources and executive compensation.Survey participants are required to submit compensation data for each individual in a position rather than the average of all individuals in that position. In addition, jobs are matched on responsibilities not titles.Participants can order a full survey report for $800, which includes demographic results along with the compensation data reported at the average as well as the 10th , 25th , 50th, 75th, and 90th percentiles. Compensation will further be broken out by institution size (small, medium and large), position match, and for appropriate positions, specific fundraising focus (e.g., Athletics, Business, Medicine, Law). A second option is a customized peer group report ($1,000), which includes the full survey report plus an additional report of data compared to up to 14 selected peers.Those interested in the survey can learn more about IAAR and register for the survey at https://www.dgm.com/institutional-advancement-alumni-relations-compensation-survey/ or by calling D.G. McDermott Associates at 732.842.8634.About D.G. McDermott AssociatesFounded in 1985, D.G. McDermott Associates, LLC, is a management consulting firm that provides practical human resources and executive compensation programs to public, private and non-profit firms. The company is known for thinking outside the box and creating solutions that work in today's challenging economy. McDermott Associates is based in Red Bank, New Jersey, and has served clients in the financial services, health care, durable and nondurable goods industries, as well as utilities and non-profits. For more information, visit dgm.com or call 732.842.8634.

