Credit Acceptance Named 2025 Top Workplaces USA Award Winner

Southfield, Michigan, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award winner for the fifth consecutive year. We made it into the Top 10 again this year, with a #2 ranking in the 1,000-2,499-employee size category, up 7 spots from last year.

The award is due to the passion and commitment of Credit Acceptance’s 2,400+ team members and the culture they foster, which is centered around our core values of PRIDE – Positive, Respectful, Insightful, Direct, and Earnest.

“Our team members tell us that the stability of our business is just one of our strengths,” said Ken Booth, Chief Executive Officer, Credit Acceptance. “Supported by our outstanding listening culture where every voice matters and a meaningful mission that positions team members to positively impact the lives of our customers, it’s clear why we’re consistently recognized as a great place to work.”

Our unique remote work practices are also critical to maintaining this environment. Nearly 95% of our team is fully remote, giving them the flexibility to prioritize work-life balance and excel personally and professionally. Through initiatives like monthly in-office days and quarterly regional meetings, we ensure our team members remain connected regardless of physical location.

This is the first workplace award we have received this year. We received a record 13 of them in 2024, including reaching #39 in the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list. Other notable recognitions included PEOPLE Magazine’s 100 Companies that Care®, Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women™, and Computerworld's Best Places to Work in IT.

The Top Workplaces USA Awards are based on a survey administered by Energage, which measures 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

About Credit Acceptance

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles, or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

