Warp Announces "Store Skips" Zone-Skipping Solutions for Apparel Retailers to Streamline Store Replenishments

Los Angeles, CA, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 20, 2025

Los Angeles, CA – Warp, the leader in tech-driven middle-mile logistics, is excited to announce the launch of its "Store Skips" program, specifically designed to help apparel retailers streamline their store replenishment processes and better control their store economics. With Warp's tech-powered network, retailers can skip traditional zone-based shipping for faster, more cost-effective deliveries directly from fulfillment centers to store docks, reducing the common challenges of backroom clutter, extended dock-to-stock times, and excessive handling.

With "Store Skips", Warp offers apparel brands an efficient zone-skipping solution that bypasses sortation centers and directly routes shipments to stores. This approach optimizes store replenishments, reduces stockroom congestion, and improves inventory flow, allowing brands to meet customer demand more effectively. As a result, retailers can speed up their replenishment cycles, minimize delays, and maximize store productivity.

In addition to "Store Skips", Warp continues to offer direct-to-consumer zone skipping for brands focused on faster home delivery. By skipping unnecessary parcel zones, shipments reach their destinations faster and at a lower cost, boosting customer satisfaction and driving revenue growth.

Warp also provides air options for some zone-skipping deliveries for direct-to-consumer shipments where speed is essential. Because air transport carries a higher risk of damage due to the handling at airports, and domestic air options are often limited, it’s often not the best fit for store replenishments. Traditional ground methods can provide greater cost savings and reliability for stores.

Warp serves leading apparel retailers, offering flexible, scalable solutions for both store replenishments and direct-to-consumer shipping across the US and Canada. To learn more about how "Store Skips" can enhance your store replenishment process, visit www.wearewarp.com .

About Warp

Warp is a technology-enabled leader in middle-mile logistics, focused on creating efficient, scalable solutions for high-density, high-demand supply chains. By connecting shippers, carriers, and warehouses through an integrated platform, Warp delivers innovative freight technology solutions that prioritize efficiency, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. With a suite of tech-driven offerings, including real-time tracking, cross-docking, and route optimization, Warp aims to provide unmatched reliability, visibility, and transformative impact in logistics and supply chain management.

For more information on how Warp can enhance your logistics network, visit www.wearewarp.com .

Stephanie Levinson Warp press@wearewarp.com

