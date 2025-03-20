DOH CLOSES RAMEN BONES FOR A COCKROACH INFESTATION

Posted on Mar 20, 2025 in Newsroom

KAHULUI — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Maui Food Safety Branch issued a red “closed” placard and immediately closed Ramen Bones during a routine follow-up inspection conducted on March 17, 2025 for a cockroach infestation. The establishment is operated by Ramen Bones Inc., and is located at 44 Ho‘okele St., in Kahului.

A routine inspection was conducted on March 13, 2025, and a yellow “conditional” placard was posted due to the presence of some cockroaches. The establishment was instructed to have professional pest control treatment completed before the follow-up inspection on the following Monday. A greater number of cockroaches were observed at the routine inspection including roaches that were dropping egg cases within the walk-in refrigerator door seals. No pest control services had been conducted. It was determined that there was an active, breeding roach population so a red “closed” placard was posted and the restaurant was shut down.

The establishment must meet the following requirements prior to DOH scheduling a follow-up inspection:

Contact a professional pest control company and establish a pest treatment and monitoring plan to fully eradicate the active cockroach population;

Remove all grease and debris from all surfaces in the kitchen; and,

Prepare procedures that demonstrate active managerial control over pest prevention and control.

The establishment was required to provide an update and timeline for completion of the listed requirements by March 19, 2025.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation and employee hygiene practices.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/. For more information about current establishment inspections, click here.

# # #