Take the Lead: Forward a New Evolution in Slide-Free Pathology with MUSE Microscopy’s Groundbreaking SmartPath Technology

IRVINE, Calif., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUSE Microscopy, Inc., a pioneer in digital pathology innovation, is proud to announce the development of its revolutionary slide-free, digital tissue imaging platform. This cutting-edge technology is set to redefine traditional histology workflows by enabling the generation of high-quality digital tissue images in minutes—at a fraction of the time required for conventional FFPE slide processing. With this advancement, pathologists have the potential to rapidly access images to reduce the total turnaround time.

Join Us for an Exclusive Presentation and Panel Discussion

MUSE Microscopy invites you to an enlightening evening on Monday, March 24, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM Eastern Time, where industry leaders will unveil the future of digital pathology. Esteemed presenters and panelists include Dr. Richard Levenson, Dr. Jianyu Rao, Dr. Hong Zou, Dr. Jeffrey Edwards, and MUSE CEO Matthew Nuñez, in addition to other leading industry experts, will share their expertise on the transformative potential of slide-free pathology. The event will culminate in a dynamic panel discussion moderated by Dr. Aleksandra Żuraw of Digital Pathology Place, offering a deep dive into the implications of this novel technology.

Discover SmartPath MUSE Technology: A Leap Forward in Pathology Efficiency

At the heart of this innovation is SmartPath MUSE Technology™ (SmartPath), a state-of-the-art platform designed to streamline pathology workflows and eliminate the need for traditional glass slides. The goal of SmartPath is to enable pathologists to review images much sooner than traditional methods by digitizing images directly from tissue, paving the way for a new era in diagnostic medicine.

Why Attend?

Gain Insights: Learn how slide-free pathology may revolutionize histology workflows and improve the overall timeline to render diagnosis for patients.

Network: Connect with leading experts and peers in the field of digital pathology.

Experience Innovation: Witness live demonstrations of SmartPath and explore its potential to transform your practice.



Event Details

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM Eastern Time

Location: USCAP25 Conference, Room 1

Live Stream: Can’t attend in person? Register for the virtual Live Stream event.

Be Part of the Movement

MUSE Microscopy is committed to advancing the field of pathology through innovation and collaboration. We invite you to join us at USCAP25 to experience the future of digital pathology firsthand. Together, let’s take the lead in shaping a new evolution in healthcare innovation.

For more information about the USCAP25 event and to register, visit the official event website at https://2025am.uscap.org/. Don’t miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of change—stop by Booth #528 or tune in to our Live Stream to see how SmartPath is redefining what’s possible in pathology.

About MUSE Microscopy, Inc.

Muse Microscopy, Inc. is a company that specializes in the application of Microscopy with Ultraviolet Surface Excitation (MUSE). We have developed a MUSE-enabled imaging system for diagnostic assistance in pathology, cytology, and research applications. Our commercial product, SmartPath MUSE Technology™ (SmartPath)*, is a slide-free direct-to-digital imaging platform that aims to transform the patient’s experience and provide healthcare professionals with quick diagnostic information through digital imaging.

To learn more, you can visit their website at https://musemicroscopy.com/ or find them on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. *Pending FDA approval.

Legal Disclaimer:

