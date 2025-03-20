FACE AMUSEMENT GROUP RECEIVES 2025 GREAT PLACE TO WORK CERTIFICATION™

The Recognition Comes to Company for the Third Year in a Row

JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FACE Amusement Group today announced that it has received the Great Place to Workrecognition for its company for 2025 for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at FACE Amusement Group."We’re proud to announce that FACE Amusement has earned the Great Place to Work Certification™ for the third consecutive year! Thank you to every team member for your hard work, leadership, and dedication," states Bucky Mabe, CEO, of FACE Amusement Group.He adds "Your passion and commitment make our company not just a workplace, but a thriving community! This achievement speaks volumes about the incredible culture we've built together—one where our employees genuinely feel valued, engaged, and excited to come to work each day."Great Place to Workis the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. The certification recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience. Certification is a two-step process that includes surveying associates and submitting a questionnaire about our workforce.According to Great Place to Workresearch, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.###FACE Amusement Group owns and operates a growing collection of entertainment experiences with locations throughout the United States. Specializing in good, clean, family fun, their unique amusement portfolio includes Arcade City, Big Top Arcade, Rockin’ Raceway Arcade, 7D Dark Ride Adventure, LuLu’s Beach Arcade, Mountain of Youth Ropes Course, and The Mirror Maize, while their growing hospitality side of the business includes Guy’s Branson Kitchen and Bar as well as Downtown Flavortown.With games of skill and rides that thrill, crazy mazes, and racetrack blazes, FACE Amusement Group showcases the newest interactive technology as families and friends compete for the ultimate prize – memories that will last a lifetime.FACE Amusement Group has received the Great Place to Workrecognition for its company for 2025 for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at FACE Amusement Group.In addition to providing exceptional entertainment options, the company’s core values of Faith, Attitude, Consistency, and Excellence (FACE) drive its wide-reaching philanthropic efforts, including the unique Bear Hugs program. For every stuffed bear plush toy won in a FACE Amusement claw machine, the company donates another bear to a local charity. To date, FACE Amusement Group has donated nearly 20,000 stuffed bears to a variety of charities. FaceAmusement.com

