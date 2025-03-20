Point-in-Time Connection findings highlight urgent need for housing and support services

HAMILTON, ON – In November 2024 the City of Hamilton participated in the national Point-in-Time Count of Homelessness, locally known as the Point-in-Time Connection (PiTC). Led by the City’s Housing Services Division in collaboration with the Coalition of Hamilton Indigenous Leadership (CHIL), this initiative was administered with support from homelessness-serving agency staff and provides a snapshot of homelessness in the community.

Finding Highlights

Many individuals and families continue to inflow into homelessness and are newly experiencing homelessness.

A significant and increasing proportion of Hamilton’s homeless population is identified as recently, or throughout the year, living unsheltered or in encampments.

Indigenous people continue to be overrepresented among people experiencing homelessness in Hamilton.

In addition to those who identify as Indigenous, those who identify as a member of a racialized group, and those who are not Canadian citizens are also overrepresented.

Many individuals experiencing homelessness rely on income sources provided by different levels of government yet identify income and cost reasons for losing housing and barriers to housing.

Many individuals are experiencing chronic homelessness and/or were identified as having complex needs.

“The PiTC is an important initiative and demonstration of Hamilton’s commitment to a ‘whole of Hamilton’ approach, working collaboratively to prevent and end homelessness,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “The data complements local efforts and helps us prioritize the most vulnerable individuals by connecting them to the right support services.”

In keeping with the principles of Indigenous data sovereignty, and as directed by the Indigenous Community Advisory Board, CHIL led the analysis of Indigenous respondent data which is available in a separate report. CHIL’s leadership remains central in prioritizing Indigenous-led solutions to homelessness.

“The PiTC is an important data source for Indigenous leadership in Hamilton. The partnership between CHIL and the City during PiTC allows for the integration of Indigenous research and data collection methodologies, which have provided more precise data on the unique causes and experiences of homelessness for Indigenous peoples in Hamilton,” said Tristan Maclaurin, Community Relations Coordinator at the Coalition of Hamilton Indigenous Leadership. “We use PiTC data to inform approaches to address immediate housing needs and develop programs and services that support healing, cultural reconnection, and long-term prevention.”

Investments in housing

Since the count last fall, the City has continued to invest in strategies to prevent and reduce homelessness, including a $192 million budget allocation to housing and homelessness programs. These investments will increase access to affordable and supportive housing, shelters and encampment supports, and tenant support programs to keep people housed. Most recently, the City has expanded the emergency shelter system, with a focus on people experiencing unsheltered homelessness, couples and people with pets.

“These results reaffirm the urgency of our ongoing efforts to address homelessness and strengthen housing support,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “Collaboration across all levels of government is critical to tackling the complex challenges of housing affordability, homelessness and building a healthy community.”