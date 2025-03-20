Nexus W2V Breaks Ground on Kingsbury Bioenergy Complex, Ushering in a New Era of Efficiency and Economic Growth for Northwest Indiana

New facility to divert 200 tons of organic waste daily while offering jobs and sustainable waste efficiency solutions.

LAPORTE, Ind., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiana’s organic waste management landscape is ready to transform with the groundbreaking of the Kingsbury Bioenergy Complex . The project, privately funded and operated by leading waste-to-value infrastructure developer Nexus W2V, is poised to deliver significant economic and environmental benefits to Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicago area, including increased American domestic production of natural gas from food waste.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for Indiana as we solidify our position as a national leader in domestic energy production and waste management,” said State Sen. Mike Bohacek (R-Michiana Shores). “The Kingsbury Bioenergy Complex is not just a facility; it demonstrates our commitment to energy independence, job creation and a more sustainable future for all Hoosiers.”

The facility is part of a $140 million planned investment by W2V and will process 200 tons of organic waste daily, such as food scraps and processing byproducts, to convert them into renewable natural gas. This will help minimize costs and waste, as more than 40% of food produced in the U.S. (nearly 915 pounds per person) is discarded, costing Americans an average of $1,500 per person annually to collect and landfill. By diverting this waste from landfills, the facility will significantly reduce this inefficiency, create American-made energy and jobs, and contribute to a more sustainable waste management ecosystem.

“We are pleased to see growth in the energy sector and opportunities for jobs and development at Kingsbury Industrial Park,” said local resident and La Porte County Council President Adam Koronka.

The Kingsbury Bioenergy Complex will be a major economic engine for Northwest Indiana. At peak construction, it will generate 50-60 well-paying jobs, followed by dozens of long-term positions once operations begin. By investing in local talent and infrastructure, Nexus W2V aims to actively contribute to the region economically while creating a more efficient solution for organic waste in and around the area.

“The Kingsbury Bioenergy Complex represents an incredible opportunity to make a lasting impact on the environment and create a more circular economy. We’re thrilled to partner with Indiana on this landmark project,” said Roshan Vani, CEO of Nexus W2V. “This is a decisive step toward a future where waste is transformed into a valuable resource.”

The project is projected to avoid 4 million tons of carbon over 20 years—and its natural gas production will be equivalent to powering 45,700 homes. The site will process approximately 2 million tons of organic waste in its lifetime, increasing the lifespan of existing landfills and producing sustainable soil products to support agricultural and environmental health. The facility also addresses today’s critical environmental challenges of providing an alternative to traditional waste disposal methods for large cities in the region and generating multiple revenue streams for the local community from waste transformation.

The project's strategic location capitalizes on the region's unique advantages. The complex is well positioned to serve local and regional waste management needs across multiple interstates, has access to the rail network, and is in close proximity to Chicago's robust food production industry, giving waste haulers an environmentally responsible alternative to traditional landfill disposal.

“Indiana continues to lead the nation in attracting forward-thinking investments in energy and waste management solutions,” said State Rep. Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie). “With our strong infrastructure, skilled workforce, and commitment to business-friendly policies, we are the perfect location for projects like the Kingsbury Bioenergy Complex. As a bonus, Indiana is setting an example for the rest of the country on how to balance economic growth with efficiency.”

The facility recently broke ground and is scheduled for completion in late 2026.

About Nexus W2V

Nexus W2V is a leading developer of waste-to-value infrastructure projects, providing waste remediation to haulers, producers and utilities across North America. The company's integrated business model offers end-to-end services, including organic waste diversion to RNG, food waste and green waste to compost, wood and agriculture waste to biochar and full-scale municipal solid waste sorting and recovery systems. To learn more, visit nexusw2v.com.

About Nexus Holdings

Nexus Holdings is a Greenville, South Carolina-based investment and advisory firm that supports the development and execution of low-carbon infrastructure projects. For over a decade, Nexus has supported the development and execution of more than $35 billion in low-carbon infrastructure projects and collaborated with investment firms to manage more than $1 trillion in assets. The company leverages the offerings of its three wholly owned subsidiaries to provide support and services throughout the lifecycle of low-carbon projects, including Nexus PMG, an infrastructure advisory firm; Pathway Energy, a sustainable aviation fuel producer; and Nexus W2V, a developer of waste-to-value infrastructure projects.

Kingsbury Bioenergy Complex Groundbreaking From left-to-right: Commissioner Steve Holifield, Secretary of Energy and Natural Resources for the State of Indiana Suzanne Jaworowski, Director of OED John Ford, Nexus W2V CEO Roshan Vani, Representative Pressell, and Senator Bohacek.

