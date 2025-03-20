The Future of RFP and Bid Management at Optimize25

BALTIMORE, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisibleThread is thrilled to announce Optimize25. The success of Optimize24 brought together over 1,200 bid and proposal professionals for an action-packed day of insights, innovation, and industry best practices. The event, held virtually on December 10, 2024, featured engaging discussions on AI-driven proposal efficiency, best practices in the RFP lifecycle, and real-world customer success stories.

"Optimize24 exceeded our expectations. From top-tier speakers to hands-on sessions, the event reinforced just how critical a streamlined RFP process is for success in government and commercial contracting," said Fergal McGovern, CEO of VisibleThread.

VisibleThread is a leading provider of RFP and compliance software, trusted by 64% of Fortune 1000 Defense & Aerospace leaders. Our solutions empower organizations to streamline proposal management, enhance clarity, and improve compliance, ensuring a higher win rate for government and commercial contracts.

Key Takeaways from Optimize24

AI is transforming proposal management – With compliance and efficiency top of mind, AI-driven automation continues to be a key driver in GovCon and regulated industries.

– With compliance and efficiency top of mind, AI-driven automation continues to be a key driver in GovCon and regulated industries. Winning RFPs requires more than great writing – The event highlighted the importance of capture planning, competitive intelligence, and team collaboration throughout the entire RFP lifecycle.

– The event highlighted the importance of capture planning, competitive intelligence, and team collaboration throughout the entire RFP lifecycle. Proposal teams must think beyond submission – Expert sessions emphasized the role of post-submission analysis and continuous improvement in boosting future win rates.

– Expert sessions emphasized the role of post-submission analysis and continuous improvement in boosting future win rates. VisibleThread customers are achieving incredible results – Case studies from industry leaders demonstrated how improved clarity, compliance, and automation lead to measurable ROI.

Announcing Optimize25: Mastering the RFP Lifecycle

Building on Optimize24’s success, VisibleThread is excited to announce Optimize25, taking place on May 1, 2025. This free virtual event will take a deeper dive into every stage of the RFP process, bringing together top industry voices to explore:

Opportunity Assessment – How to identify the right contracts to pursue.

– How to identify the right contracts to pursue. Capture Planning – Strategies to position your team for success.

– Strategies to position your team for success. Proposal Writing & Compliance – Crafting compelling, compliant proposals.

– Crafting compelling, compliant proposals. Post-Award & Process Optimization – Leveraging data to improve win rates.

New for Optimize25:

Customer Excellence Awards – Recognizing organizations that have mastered RFP efficiency and innovation.

Exclusive AI & Automation Sessions – Cutting-edge strategies for proposal teams.

Real-World Case Studies – Learn from leading VisibleThread customers.

Registration is now open for Optimize25! Secure your spot today, register here.

