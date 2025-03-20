Governor Stein Visits Fayetteville Elementary School, Promotes Education Priorities in Budget Proposal

Today, Governor Josh Stein visited Ferguson-Easley Elementary School in Fayetteville to speak with educators and administrators. He also highlighted his 2025-2027 budget proposal, which invests in North Carolina’s students, teachers, and public schools.

“North Carolina’s children are our most important investment, and our state’s budget must reflect our commitment to them,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Our teachers must be well-paid, our schools well-built, and our students’ well-being put first.”

"We are honored to welcome Governor Josh Stein to Ferguson-Easley Elementary today, where he has the opportunity to see firsthand the incredible work happening in our classrooms,” said Cumberland County Schools Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connely, Jr. “Across Cumberland County Schools, our dedicated educators are making a difference in the lives of students every day, and it is critical that we continue to invest in them. Equally important is our commitment to providing modern, safe, and innovative learning environments that support student success. We appreciate the Governor’s visit and his recognition of the vital role public education plays in shaping the future of our communities."

"As an educational leader, I firmly believe that effective communication, problem-solving, and the use of technology are essential in preparing our students for success. I am passionate about supporting the whole child—helping them reach their maximum potential academically, socially, and emotionally,” said Ferguson-Easley Elementary School Principal Eric McLaurin. “My goal is to ensure that every student at Ferguson-Easley Elementary receives the highest quality education in a nurturing environment. I am also a strong believer in the home-school-community connection, and I strive to create meaningful partnerships that empower our children to reach their full potential and become global leaders in the 21st century. We are grateful to Governor Stein for visiting our school today and for recognizing the importance of investing in our students, educators, and the future of public education."

Yesterday, Governor Stein announced his 2025-2027 budget proposal. The budget attracts new teachers by raising starting teacher pay to the highest in the southeast and keeps excellent teachers by raising their pay, providing advanced teacher career pathways and investing in professional development. It also invests in student safety and well-being by hiring more school nurses and social workers, providing free breakfast in public schools, upgrading school security, and removing the distraction of cell phones from classrooms. Governor Stein is also proposing a $4 billion bond to modernize old and outdated school buildings.

Click here to read Governor Stein’s full budget proposal.