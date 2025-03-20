Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,566 in the last 365 days.

CORRECTION -- Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended January 31, 2025

- Achieved Approximately $304 Million of Inventory Reduction in the Fiscal Fourth Quarter, Bringing Total Inventory Reduction Since Fiscal Second Quarter Peak to $419 Million -

- Service Revenue Increased 14.5% , or 7.1% on a Same-store Basis, for the Full Year Fiscal 2025 -

- Provides Fiscal 2026 Modeling Assumptions -

In a release issued earlier today by Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), please note that in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" table, the "Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share" has changed from $(1.88) to $(1.98). The corrected release follows:

WEST FARGO, N.D., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today reported financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2025.

"Our fiscal fourth quarter results reflect a significant step forward in the execution of our inventory reduction initiative, particularly in our domestic Agriculture segment. We reduced inventory by approximately $304 million during the fourth quarter, bringing our total reduction since our fiscal second quarter peak to approximately $419 million," commented Bryan Knutson, Titan Machinery's President and Chief Executive Officer. "While this accelerated reduction came at the expense of our equipment margins in the short-run, this was a key lever that we felt was necessary to improve our position as we transition into fiscal 2026 with a more subdued demand environment. Looking ahead, we expect to make further headway on our equipment inventory initiatives both domestically and abroad this fiscal year. This will be comprised of a further reduction in absolute dollars and optimizing our product mix to best meet demand in this phase of the industry cycle."

Mr. Knutson continued, "I'm incredibly proud of the entire Titan team for their focus on this initiative, which required coordination across all facets of our business, while not losing sight of our broader initiatives surrounding our customer care strategy, which delivered strong service revenue growth of 14.5% for the full fiscal year."

Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Results

Consolidated Results
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, revenue was $759.9 million, compared to $852.1 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Equipment revenue was $621.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $714.0 million in the fourth quarter last year. Parts revenue was $89.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $90.8 million in the fourth quarter last year. Revenue generated from service was $36.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $35.1 million in the fourth quarter last year. Revenue from rental and other was $12.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $12.2 million in the fourth quarter last year.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $51.0 million compared to $141.0 million in the fourth quarter last year. The Company's gross profit margin was 6.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 16.6% in the fourth quarter last year. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower equipment margins, particularly on used equipment, driven by softer retail demand and the Company's initiative to accelerate its inventory reduction efforts to achieve targeted levels sooner.

Operating expenses were $96.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $100.3 million in the fourth quarter last year. The decrease was driven primarily by lower variable expenses driven by the year-over-year decline in revenue and profitability. Operating expense as a percentage of revenue was 12.7% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 11.8% of revenue in the fourth quarter last year.

Floorplan interest expense and other interest expense was $13.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $9.3 million for the same period last year. On a sequential quarter basis, floorplan and other interest expense decreased 8.5% reflecting our efforts to reduce interest-bearing inventory in the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, net loss was $43.8 million, with loss per diluted share of $1.93. This compares to net income of $24.0 million, with earnings per diluted share of $1.05, for the fourth quarter of last year. Adjusted net loss, which excludes the reversal of certain sale-leaseback financing expenses that the Company incurred in the second quarter, was $44.9 million or $1.98 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was negative $46.0 million, compared to positive $45.3 million of EBITDA generated in the fourth quarter of last year.

Segment Results
Agriculture Segment - Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $534.7 million, compared to $620.6 million in the fourth quarter last year. The decrease reflects a same-store sales decrease of 15.5%, partially offset by contributions from the acquisition of Scott Supply in January 2024. The revenue decrease resulted from a softening demand for equipment being driven by the decline of net farm income and sustained high interest rates. Pre-tax loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $55.3 million, compared to $28.8 million pre-tax income in the fourth quarter of the prior year, the decrease was driven by accelerated inventory reduction measures.

Construction Segment - Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $94.6 million, compared to $100.1 million in the fourth quarter last year. The year-over-year decrease in revenue reflects a same-store sales decrease of 5.5%, which was impacted by expected timing differences of equipment deliveries between the third and fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to fiscal 2024. Pre-tax loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.1 million, compared to $4.6 million pre-tax income in the fourth quarter last year.

Europe Segment - Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $65.4 million, compared to $61.6 million in the fourth quarter last year, which includes a $0.2 million decrease in revenue from foreign currency fluctuations. Net of the effect of these foreign currency fluctuations, revenue increased $4.0 million or 6.5%. Pre-tax loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.8 million, compared to a pre-tax loss of $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Australia Segment - Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $65.3 million, compared to $69.8 million in the fourth quarter last year, which includes a $0.6 million increase in revenue from foreign currency fluctuations. Net of the effect of these foreign currency fluctuations, revenue decreased $5.1 million or 7.3%. Pre-tax income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $2.3 million, compared to $4.1 million pre-tax income in the fourth quarter last year.

Fiscal 2025 Full Year Results

Revenue was $2.7 billion for fiscal 2025 compared to $2.8 billion for fiscal 2024. Net loss for fiscal 2025 was $36.9 million, or $1.63 loss per diluted share. This compares to prior year net income of $112.4 million, or $4.93 earnings per diluted share. Adjusted net loss, which excludes the net impact of items related to sale-leaseback financing expenses, was $29.7 million or $1.31 loss per diluted share for fiscal 2025. The Company generated adjusted EBITDA of $12.8 million in fiscal 2025 compared to EBITDA of $189.3 million in fiscal 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $35.9 million. Inventories were $1.1 billion as of January 31, 2025, down approximately $304.4 million from $1.4 billion as of October 31, 2024, and down approximately $419.1 million from peak inventory of $1.5 billion as of July 31, 2024. This reflects the Company's progress in executing its equipment inventory reduction initiative. Outstanding floorplan payables were $755.7 million on $1.5 billion total available floorplan and working capital lines of credit as of January 31, 2025, compared to $893.8 million outstanding floorplan payables as of January 31, 2024.

For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025, the Company’s net cash provided by operating activities was $70.3 million, compared to net cash used by operating activities of $32.3 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024. The increase in net cash provided by operating activities was primarily driven by a decrease in inventory and favorable collection of outstanding receivables, which was partially offset by a decrease in manufactured floorplan payables and net income for fiscal 2025 compared to the prior year period. Net cash used for financing activities was $23.6 million in fiscal year 2025, which compared to $188.6 million net cash provided by financing activities in fiscal year 2024. This change was primarily driven by a $220.8 million decrease in non-manufacturer floorplan payables, which represents the Company's other credit lines including its Bank Syndicate Agreement.

Additional Management Commentary

Mr. Knutson concluded, "We are introducing modeling assumptions for fiscal 2026 that are consistent with industry forecasts which are suggesting that demand for North American large agriculture equipment will be down approximately 30% year-over-year. Although the demand environment is expected to weaken in the near-term, the acceleration of significant inventory reduction efforts achieved in fiscal 2025 will allow us to be much more nimble as we seek to operate in tandem with evolving market conditions. Our outlook implies continued margin pressure associated with our ongoing inventory reduction and mix optimization efforts. While we will be working hard to mitigate this impact, we believe it is prudent to set expectations conservatively in this fluid environment where demand is subdued. Our aim is to ensure that we are well positioned heading into fiscal 2027 where we expect to drive toward more normalized levels of profitability relative to the demand environment at that time."

2026 Modeling Assumptions

The following are the Company's current expectations for fiscal 2026 modeling assumptions.

  Current Assumptions
Segment Revenue  
Agriculture Down 20% - Down 25%
Construction Down 5% - Down 10%
Europe Flat - Up 5%
Australia Down 15% - Down 20%
   
Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share ($1.25) - ($2.00)
   

Conference Call and Presentation Information

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast today at 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 704-4453 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 389-0920. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, April 3, 2025, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S., or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13751822.

A copy of the presentation that will accompany the prepared remarks from the conference call is available on the Company’s website under Investor Relations at www.titanmachinery.com. An archive of the audio webcast will be available on the Company’s website under Investor Relations at www.titanmachinery.com for 30 days following the audio webcast.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Within this release, the Company refers to certain adjusted financial measures, which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures as identified in this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide more information to assist investors in evaluating current period performance and in assessing future performance. For these reasons, internal management reporting also includes non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not superior to or as a substitute for, the GAAP financial measures presented in this release and the Company's financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of adjusted financial measures used in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations are attached to this release. The tables included in the Non-GAAP Reconciliations section reconcile adjusted net income (loss), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (all non-GAAP financial measures) for the periods presented, to their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

About Titan Machinery Inc.

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America, Europe and Australia, servicing farmers, ranchers and commercial applicators. The network consists of US locations in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The international network includes European stores located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine and Australian stores located in New South Wales, South Australia, and Victoria in Southeastern Australia. Our stores offer one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at www.titanmachinery.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "potential," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," "plan," "anticipate," and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management. Forward-looking statements made in this release, which include statements regarding modeling assumptions and expected results of operations for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026, statements regarding the Company's ability to reduce inventory levels and enhance profitability, and may include statements regarding Agriculture, Construction, Europe and Australia segment initiatives and improvements, segment revenue realization, growth and profitability expectations, inventory availability and customer demand expectations, and agricultural and construction equipment industry conditions and trends, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Titan's actual results in future periods to differ materially from the forecasted assumptions and expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to successfully integrate, and realize growth opportunities and synergies in connection with the O'Connors acquisition and the risk that we have assumed unforeseen or other liabilities in connection with the O'Connors acquisition. In addition, risks and uncertainties also include the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on our Ukrainian operations, our substantial dependence on CNH Industrial including CNH Industrial's ability to design, manufacture and allocate inventory to our stores necessary to satisfy our customers' demands, supply chain disruptions impacting our suppliers, including CNH Industrial, the continued availability of organic growth and acquisition opportunities, potential difficulties integrating acquired stores, industry supply levels, fluctuating agriculture and construction industry economic conditions, the success of recently implemented initiatives within the Company's operating segments, the uncertainty and fluctuating conditions in the capital and credit markets, difficulties in conducting international operations, foreign currency risks, governmental agriculture policies, seasonal fluctuations, the ability of the Company to manage inventory levels, weather conditions, disruption in receiving sufficient inventory financing, and increased competition in the geographic areas served. These and other risks are described in Titan's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Titan conducts its business in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. Accordingly, new risks and uncertainties may arise. It is not possible for management to predict all such risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact of all such risks and uncertainties on Titan's business or the extent to which any individual risk or uncertainty, or combination of risks and uncertainties, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Other than as required by law, Titan disclaims any obligation to update such risks and uncertainties or to publicly announce revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.

Investor Relations Contact:
ICR, Inc.
Jeff Sonnek, jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com
Managing Director
646-277-1263

TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  January 31, 2025   January 31, 2024
Assets      
Current Assets      
Cash $ 35,898     $ 38,066
Receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses   119,814       153,657
Inventories   1,108,672       1,303,030
Prepaid expenses and other   28,244       24,262
Total current assets   1,292,628       1,519,015
Noncurrent Assets      
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation   379,690       298,774
Operating lease assets   27,935       54,699
Deferred income taxes   2,552       529
Goodwill   61,246       64,105
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization   48,306       53,356
Other   1,581       1,783
Total noncurrent assets   521,310       473,246
Total Assets $ 1,813,938     $ 1,992,261
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current Liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 37,166     $ 43,846
Floorplan payable   755,698       893,846
Current maturities of long-term debt   10,920       13,706
Current maturities of operating leases   5,747       10,751
Deferred revenue   91,933       115,852
Accrued expenses and other   59,492       74,400
Total current liabilities   960,956       1,152,401
Long-Term Liabilities      
Long-term debt, less current maturities   157,767       106,407
Operating lease liabilities   25,588       50,964
Deferred income taxes   8,818       22,607
Other long-term liabilities   46,732       2,240
Total long-term liabilities   238,905       182,218
Stockholders' Equity      
Common stock        
Additional paid-in-capital   262,097       258,657
Retained earnings   360,314       397,225
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (8,334 )     1,760
Total stockholders' equity   614,077       657,642
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,813,938     $ 1,992,261


TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended
January 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
January 31,
    2025       2024       2025       2024  
Revenue              
Equipment $ 621,829     $ 714,044     $ 2,050,298     $ 2,145,316  
Parts   89,339       90,763       428,457       410,841  
Service   36,639       35,137       180,107       157,315  
Rental and other   12,114       12,188       43,260       44,973  
Total Revenue   759,921       852,132       2,702,122       2,758,445  
Cost of Revenue              
Equipment   619,981       626,898       1,912,803       1,864,558  
Parts   63,302       63,146       294,233       279,921  
Service   16,070       12,971       66,823       53,981  
Rental and other   9,565       8,082       32,633       28,631  
Total Cost of Revenue   708,918       711,097       2,306,492       2,227,091  
Gross Profit   51,003       141,035       395,630       531,354  
Operating Expenses   96,693       100,328       389,780       362,509  
Impairment of Goodwill               531        
Impairment of Intangible and Long-Lived Assets   105             1,311        
(Loss) Income from Operations   (45,795 )     40,707       4,008       168,845  
Other Income (Expense)              
Interest and other income (expense)   62       2,173       (4,178 )     3,300  
Floorplan interest expense   (8,435 )     (6,028 )     (34,710 )     (13,802 )
Other interest expense   (4,626 )     (3,294 )     (15,105 )     (7,303 )
(Loss) Income Before Income Taxes   (58,794 )     33,558       (49,985 )     151,040  
(Benefit from) Provision for Income Taxes   (15,033 )     9,595       (13,074 )     38,599  
Net (Loss) Income $ (43,761 )   $ 23,963     $ (36,911 )   $ 112,441  
               
Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share $ 1.93     $ 1.05     $ (1.63 )   $ 4.93  
Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares   22,632       22,517       22,606       22,499  


TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  Year Ended January 31,
    2025       2024  
Operating Activities      
Net (loss) income $ (36,911 )   $ 112,441  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities      
Depreciation and amortization   38,601       31,479  
Impairment   1,842        
Other, net   7,256       12,941  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions      
Inventories   166,182       (476,389 )
Manufacturer floorplan payable   (82,724 )     368,111  
Other working capital   (23,955 )     (80,863 )
Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Operating Activities   70,291       (32,280 )
Investing Activities      
Property and equipment purchases   (51,845 )     (62,361 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   4,160       7,134  
Acquisition consideration, net of cash acquired   (260 )     (107,548 )
Other, net   199       (597 )
Net Cash Used for Investing Activities   (47,746 )     (163,372 )
Financing Activities      
Net change in non-manufacturer floorplan payable   (37,694 )     183,148  
Net proceeds from long-term debt   18,792       6,554  
Other, net   (4,717 )     (1,125 )
Net Cash (Used for) Provided by Financing Activities   (23,619 )     188,577  
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash   (1,094 )     1,228  
Net Change in Cash   (2,168 )     (5,847 )
Cash at Beginning of Period   38,066       43,913  
Cash at End of Period $ 35,898     $ 38,066  


TITAN MACHINERY INC.  
Segment Results  
(in thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
                         
  Three Months Ended
January 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
January 31,		  
    2025       2024     Change     2025       2024     Change  
Revenue                        
Agriculture $ 534,687     $ 620,593     (13.8 )%   $ 1,888,428     $ 2,044,263     (7.6 )%
Construction   94,603       100,095     (5.5 )%     331,574       332,463     (0.3 )%
Europe   65,368       61,635     6.1 %     261,005       311,910     (16.3 )%
Australia   65,263       69,809     (6.5 )%     221,115       69,809     N/M  
Total $ 759,921     $ 852,132     (10.8 )%   $ 2,702,122     $ 2,758,445     (2.0 )%
                         
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes                        
Agriculture $ (55,329 )   $ 28,761     N/M   $ (39,773 )   $ 121,072     N/M  
Construction   (1,085 )     4,599     N/M     (6,652 )     18,346     N/M  
Europe   (1,779 )     (610 )   (191.6 )%     (3,893 )     16,487     N/M  
Australia   2,311       4,115     (43.8 )%     2,889       4,115     N/M  
Segment (loss) income before income taxes   (55,882 )     36,865     N/M     (47,429 )     160,020     (129.6 )%
Shared Resources   (2,912 )     (3,307 )   (11.9 )%     (2,556 )     (8,980 )   (71.5 )%
Total $ (58,794 )   $ 33,558     N/M   $ (49,985 )   $ 151,040     (133.1 )%
*N/M = not meaningful                        


TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended
January 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
January 31,
    2025     2024     2025     2024
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income              
Net (Loss) Income $ (43,761 )   $ 23,963   $ (36,911 )   $ 112,441
Adjustments              
Impact of sale-leaseback financing expense (1)   (1,509 )         9,650      
Total Pre-Tax Adjustments   (1,509 )         9,650      
Tax Effect of Adjustments (2)   385           (2,460 )    
Total Adjustments   (1,124 )         7,190      
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (44,885 )   $ 23,963   $ (29,721 )   $ 112,441
               
Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share              
Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share $ (1.93   $ 1.05   $ (1.63 )   $ 4.93
Adjustments              
Impact of sale-leaseback financing expense (1)   (0.07 )         0.43      
Total Pre-Tax Adjustments   (0.07 )         0.43      
Tax Effect of Adjustments (2)   0.02           (0.11 )    
Total Adjustments   (0.05 )         0.32      
Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share $ (1.98 )   $ 1.05   $ (1.31 )   $ 4.93
               
Adjusted (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes              
(Loss) Income Before Income Taxes $ (58,794 )   $ 33,558   $ (49,985 )   $ 151,040
Adjustments              
Impact of sale-leaseback financing expense (1)   (1,509 )         9,650      
Total Adjustments   (1,509 )         9,650      
Adjusted (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes $ (60,303 )   $ 33,558   $ (40,335 )   $ 151,040
               
EBITDA              
Net (Loss) Income $ (43,761 )   $ 23,963   $ (36,911 )   $ 112,441
Adjustments              
Interest expense, net of interest income (3)   4,369       3,104     14,489       6,759
(Benefit from) Provision for Income Taxes   (15,033 )     9,595     (13,074 )     38,599
Depreciation and amortization   9,914       8,608     38,601       31,479
EBITDA $ (44,511 )   $ 45,270   $ 3,105     $ 189,278
Adjustments              
Impact of sale-leaseback financing expense (1)   (1,509 )         9,650      
Total Adjustments   (1,509 )         9,650      
Adjusted EBITDA $ (46,020 )   $ 45,270   $ 12,755     $ 189,278
               
(1) Accounting impact of a non-cash, sale-leaseback financing expense related to the Company's umbrella purchase for 13 of its leased facilities in fiscal year 2025.
(2) The tax effect of U.S. related adjustments was calculated using a 25.5% tax rate, determined based on a 21% federal statutory rate and a 4.5% blended state income tax rate.
(3) The interest expense add back excludes floorplan interest expense, which was $8.4M and $6.0M for the three months ended January 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $34.7M and $13.8M for the twelve months ended January 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CORRECTION -- Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended January 31, 2025

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more