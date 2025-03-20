A Heart-Pounding Memoir of Survival, Grit, And the Pursuit of Justice When the abuse of power in a county overrides the integrity of a legal system.

Palmetto Publishing Announces the Release of SECRETS IN THE COUNTY

Charleston, SC, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Anita realized her marriage was over, due to her husband’s infidelity, her world began to unravel. Shouldering dozens of examples of emotional and financial abuse, Anita hit her breaking point and initiated a divorce—hoping to end her misery quickly. However, Nick and his “connections” in the county had other intentions. They vowed to destroy her, but Anita refused to give up. This is when the halls of justice became the halls of hell. When the secrets began to be revealed and the misuse of the legal system, in which they had been trying to entangle her began to become evident.

Follow Anita’s journey through the twists and turns of her legal battle and the legal system. She was informed by her first attorney that in this county there was an unspoken agreement amongst all county legal offices to protect each other, ensuring predetermined outcomes. Therefore, no law firm could enter this county from another jurisdiction and win.

Justice, it seemed, in the county was reserved for the chosen few.

How does she protect herself from what they were trying to do when her own legal counsel appeared to be assisting her opposition. When she would present evidence of misappropriation of marital assets by Nick, her attorney would react by slamming his hands on his desk shouting “you are digging me a hole I can’t get out of”.

Anita began to piece together what was happening, but there was nowhere to turn in the county for help. As their sinister plot was unfolding in front of her eyes, she realized she could do nothing to protect herself. After years of being tossed around and deceived by her own legal counsel, she had no choice but to go to a neighboring jurisdiction to try and get some semblance of justice. Armed with as much proof of the truth that she was able to obtain, she prayed that someone would help.

“[I hope that] her journey will inspire you to stand up for yourself and fight for what is right, no matter how connected or powerful they may appear,” said Anita.

Secrets in the County recounts Anita’s struggle to get what is rightfully hers amid a confusing maze of deceit that she is still trying to make sense of today.

“This story is a powerful example that no matter how tough the battle, staying strong, keeping your faith, and [holding up your] determination can lead to some semblance of justice and help others from having a similar fate,” she finished.

Secrets in the County is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

