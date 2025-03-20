This communication is part of the Communications Pilot to Enhance the Medical Device Recall Program. This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it. The affected products and recommendations for what to do with the devices below have not changed.

Affected Product

Sigma Spectrum Infusion System Spectrum IQ Infusion System

The FDA is aware that Baxter Healthcare Corporation has issued a letter to affected customers recommending certain Spectrum infusion pumps be removed from where they are used or sold:

Sigma Spectrum Infusion System V6 Platform Product Code: 35700BAX Unique Device Identifier (UDI): 00085412091570



704198 728888 751492 758399 758614 761662 763197 766291 772611 773302 775486 778837 785425 793453 795240 798065 814485 818850 826637 850214 850854 851500 854157 855803 863354 870307 873114 876483 877014 877102 889153 896292 900181 906422 907176 912242 913562 927864 938265 958176 962828 963975 965158 974676 981605 982459 984154 986132 986634 989053 993087 994417 994842 995538 997153 1006359 1011058 1013925 1014064 1014529 1014529 1014856 1017150 1017546 1018229 1018703 1024109

Spectrum IQ Infusion System with Dose IQ Safety Software Product Code: 3570009 Unique Device Identifier (UDI): 00085412610900



3002100 3003072 3004069 3006254 3006831 3009116 3009918 3011726 3012929 3013032 3013567 3014990 3015179 3015242 3016501 3018280 3018908 3020206 3020290 3020992 3020996 3021929 3023080 3023183 3023537 3023758 3500529 3502799 3502864 3510806 3511639 3512647 3514801 3516888 3517399 3517517 3518558 3519053 3519969 3520138 3520706 3520746 3520829 3521120 3521338 3521873 3521999 3522038 3522253 3522529 3523783 3523984 3524348 3524522 3528869 3528966 3529402 3529628 3529632 3529636 3529928 3529935 3530350 3530787 3531077 3531419 3534705 3539485 3539740 3540240 3540832 3541085 3542213 3542383 3542809 3542839 3543062 3543083 3543172 3544259 3546132 3548337 3548404 3549047 3552392 3554222 3554971 3555901 3555949 3556168 3556278 3556819 3556876 3557131 3557902 3560245 3562324 3562649 3562705 3562975 3564064 3564818 3565462 3565620 3566022 3566254 3567145 3567218 3567998 3568527 3568922 3570910 3571100 3571598 3571972 3571972 3573147 3573504 3574293 3575033 3575107 3576026 3576443 3576448 3576730 3576867 3577158 3578268 3578536 3578772 3578906 3584933 3587077 3588099 3590690 3591061 3591360 3591997 3593297 3595222 3598809 3599437 3601012 3601382 3602225 3603240 3603637 3603686 3603842 3603852 3603947 3604716 3605640 3605644 3605994 3606099 3607097 3607681 3608730 3609223 3610668 3610820 3611120 3611140 3611650 3612298 3612886 3613052 3614035 3615599 3615816 3616449 3616568 3616648 3617327 3617431 3617744 3618354 3619039 3619876 3620296 3620427 3620631 3620643 3620757 3621068 3621252 3621777 3623915 3623963 3624131 3624546 3627519 3628177 3630964 3632085 3632710 3632830 3633267 3634729 3634792 3634941 3635142 3637457 3638689 3640189 3642200 3642537 3642720 3645079 3645908 3646680 3647126 3647441 3647540 3647866 3648851 3648878 3650355 3650984 3651372 3654108 3655491 3655618 3655785 3655938 3656531 3656732 3657316 3657541 3657814 3657821 3657995 3659259 3660176 3660244 3662986 3664495 3665624 3666443 3666451 3667116 3668076 3668654 3668851 3669058 3669126 3669307 3670942 3671444 3672061 3672846 3676099 3677241 3679511 3680542 3681596 3681981 3686743 3689421 3691453 3691496 3693341 3696268 3697496 3697667 3697864 3698034 3698139 3698336 3699050 3699248 3699321 3699388 3699822 3699917 3700350 3700551 3701785 3703127 3703425 3703513 3703840 3704056 3704228 3705346 3706311 3706762 3706856 3707896 3708183 3708637 3708695 3709027 3709669 3710188 3711475 3714210 3715824 3717594 3718985 3721608 3721910 3721946 3722620 3723725 3724211 3730270 3730408 3732309 3732476 3734858 3735010 3735261 3735734 3738122 3744219 3744455 3746159 3746749 3749111 3749929 3764591 3767418

What to Do

On February 5, 2025, Baxter Healthcare Corporation sent all affected customers a letter recommending the following actions: Immediately locate, isolate, and cease all use of Spectrum pumps with the affected serial numbers. The product code and serial number can be found on the bottom of the infusion pump. Contact Baxter at 800-843-7867 to arrange for the return of the affected pumps for inspection and reservicing as applicable. If you received a communication directly from Baxter share Baxter’s communication with departments within your institution who use the affected products. If you are a dealer, wholesaler, distributor/reseller, or original equipment manufacturer that distributed any affected product to other facilities, please conduct a user-level recall of the affected product that you distributed to customers and check the associated box on the customer portal.



Reason for Alert

Baxter Healthcare Corporation recalled the Spectrum infusion pumps due to the potential for missing motor mounting screws, which may have occurred during the servicing process.

Baxter is requesting the return of the affected pumps for inspection and reservicing as applicable. Missing motor mounting screws may lead to insufficient or excessive therapy, interruption in therapy, or delay in therapy, which can result in serious adverse health consequences.

Baxter has reported one serious injury related to this issue.

Device Use

These Baxter Spectrum infusion pumps are intended to be used for the controlled administration of fluids—including medicine, blood, and blood products—to patients.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions should contact your Baxter sales representative or Baxter Global Technical Services at 800-843-7867 Monday through Friday, between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm Eastern Time.

Additional FDA Resources

Unique Device Identifier (UDI)

The unique device identifier (UDI) helps identify individual medical devices sold in the United States from distribution to use. The UDI allows for more accurate reporting, reviewing, and analyzing of adverse event reports so that devices can be identified more quickly, and as a result, problems potentially resolved more quickly.

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.