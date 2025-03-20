Linda Harper’s Under the Fig Tree Became a Literary Hit, Topping Amazon and Appearing in Times Square

Linda Harper’s Under the Fig Tree Rose to Bestseller Fame and Shined on Times Square Billboards

Becoming an Amazon Best Seller and seeing Under the Fig Tree on a Times Square billboard was beyond my wildest dreams.” — Linda Harper

OZARK, MO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the Fig Tree, the first book in The Roslyn Trilogy by Linda Harper, achieved a major literary milestone, becoming an Amazon Best Seller and earning a feature on Times Square’s iconic billboards. The novel’s compelling storytelling and emotional depth captivated readers, propelling it to the top of the charts and establishing Harper as a rising voice in contemporary fiction.As the first installment in The Roslyn Trilogy, Under the Fig Tree introduced readers to the richly woven world of Roslyn, Mississippi, a small-town brimming with secrets, love, and second chances. The book swiftly climbed Amazon’s Best Seller lists in multiple categories, including Tree & Young Adult Fiction on Depression, Motherhood (Kindle Store), and Teen & Young Adult Fiction on Depression & Mental Health (Books). Readers connected with its emotional depth, relatable characters, and themes of love, loss, and personal transformation, leading to a surge in demand, thousands of glowing reviews, and strong word-of-mouth recommendations.The novel’s success led to a feature on Times Square’s digital billboards, where the cover of Under the Fig Tree illuminated one of the world’s busiest intersections."To know that my story resonated with so many readers and earned a place among the best-selling books in the country is truly humbling. This journey has been nothing short of incredible, and I’m grateful for every single reader who has embraced the world of Roslyn."Set in the small town of Roslyn, Mississippi, Under the Fig Tree followed Elizabeth Manley, a woman whose seemingly perfect life took an unexpected turn when she became entangled in the mystery surrounding an elderly recluse, Miss Millicent Stich. As Liz uncovered Miss Millie’s past, she was forced to confront her own unspoken regrets and hidden longings.Critics and readers alike praised the novel for its evocative prose, layered characters, and heartfelt exploration of themes such as loneliness, redemption, and personal transformation. The book gained traction in book clubs nationwide, sparking discussions and solidifying Harper’s reputation as a compelling storyteller.With its Amazon Best Seller status and Times Square recognition, Under the Fig Tree became more than just a novel, it became the beginning of an unforgettable trilogy. The second and third books in The Roslyn Trilogy are set to continue the journey of Roslyn’s deeply human characters, further unraveling the town’s hidden stories and emotional depths.To know about Linda Harper’s journey and her books, please visit https://lindaharperauthor.com/. About the Author:Linda Harper is a distinctive voice in contemporary literature, driven by a passion for uncovering the extraordinary within life's ordinary moments. Her debut novel, "Under The Fig Tree," is a promising introduction to her literary journey. Inspired by her Southern roots, Linda crafts narratives that encourage readers to embrace life's simpler joys and mysteries. Currently residing in Ozark, Missouri, she is determined to continue weaving stories that resonate with the beauty of everyday existence. Also, her book “Belonging” is also on Amazon.

