York University and ventureLAB strengthen partnership with renewed Memorandum of Understanding

Toronto, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- York University and ventureLAB signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand their collaboration in talent development, research, and industry-driven innovation. This agreement reinforces their commitment to bridging academia and industry, creating opportunities for students, researchers, and entrepreneurs to drive growth in Canada’s technology sector.

As a leading innovation hub, ventureLAB’s mission is to power hardtech founders to build and scale globally competitive ventures that advance Canada’s knowledge-based economy, making this partnership a natural extension of its work in fostering a globally competitive technology ecosystem.

“York University has long been a valued partner with ventureLAB, and this enhanced collaboration advances our shared goal of not only fostering tech talent in the region but giving that talent the platform to turn their learning and research into commercial success,” said Sophia Chan-Combrink, VP, external relations.

The MOU establishes a strong talent pipeline, connecting York University’s distinguished professors and researchers with ventureLAB’s influential network of founders. It also provides York University students with hands-on internship opportunities, equipping them with real-world experience in the hardtech, semiconductor, AI and medtech industries.

With the launch of York University’s new Markham Campus, this partnership is expanding to create even greater opportunities for students, faculty, and industry professionals. Located near the new campus, ventureLAB will serve as a key hub for experiential learning, giving students direct access to its state-of-the-art Innovation Centre and resources. This collaboration will drive new joint programming initiatives and strengthen the synergy between York University’s STEM, management, and business programs and ventureLAB’s dynamic innovation ecosystem. By fostering cutting-edge research, commercialization, and talent acceleration, York University and ventureLAB are shaping the future of Canada’s technology sector.

“For decades, York University researchers have been at the forefront of groundbreaking discoveries that drive meaningful change and improve lives. As the world’s largest markets compete for top talent in fields such as medical technology, digital innovation, and semiconductors, York is committed to ensuring our research translates into tangible, real-world impact,” said Amir Asif, vice president, research and innovation at York University.

“To achieve sustainable, lasting outcomes, York University continues to cultivate strategic partnerships that amplify the reach and influence of its research. Through collaboration with ventureLAB, York is advancing the MedTech, digital technologies and semiconductor innovation ecosystems by harnessing the expertise of York University’s Lassonde School of Engineering researchers. This collaboration will accelerate the creation of intellectual property and highly skilled talent, fuelling growth in critical industrial sectors.”

York University continues to be a valuable partner in ventureLAB’s flagship programs, including the Hardware Catalyst Initiative and Accelerate AI. As part of this renewed agreement, York University professors will now have direct access to ventureLAB’s leading-edge hardware lab, enabling groundbreaking research and industry collaborations that will drive advancements in Canada’s semiconductor, AI, and deep-tech industries.

This renewed partnership underscores the transformative potential of collaboration between academia and industry, creating a stronger pipeline of talent and innovation that will shape the future of Canada’s tech sector. As York University and ventureLAB continue to strengthen their alliance, they remain dedicated to fostering technological advancements, supporting high-impact research, and equipping the next generation of leaders with the tools to thrive.

—

About ventureLAB

‍ventureLAB is a leading global founder community for hardware technology and enterprise software companies in Canada. Located at the heart of Ontario’s innovation corridor in York Region, ventureLAB is part of one of the biggest and most diverse tech communities in Canada. Our initiatives focused on raising capital, talent retention, commercializing technology and IP, and customer acquisition have enabled thousands of companies to create over 7,200 jobs and raise more than $420 million in investment capital. ventureLAB is powering hardtech founders to build and scale globally competitive ventures that advance Canada’s knowledge-based economy.

About York University

York is a leading international teaching and research university, and a driving force for positive change. Empowered by a welcoming and diverse community with a uniquely global perspective, we are preparing our students for their long-term careers and personal success.

Home to one of the largest and most diverse student bodies in Canada, our 53,450+ students from 178 countries, 375,000+ alumni and leading professors are working with 350+ university, industry and NGO partners to tackle pressing issues such as AI’s impact on society, disaster and emergency management and more. Recognized as a global leader for five consecutive years in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, and number one in global joint research publications in Ontario, York is positioned to take on the challenges that matter most.

Across our multiple campuses in the Toronto area, including Keele, bilingual Glendon and Markham, and globally in Hyderabad, India, and Costa Rica, we continue to innovate. This brings success to our students in our top-ranked Schulich School of Business and Osgoode Hall Law School, and our new School of Medicine (opening 2028) as well as in the liberal arts, creative and performing arts, professional studies, health, engineering, education and sciences.

We value collaboration, diversity and inclusivity. Together, we can make things right for ourselves, our communities, our planet and our future.

To learn more, visit yorku.ca.

