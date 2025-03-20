Cylinder acquires Dieta Health, AI-powered stool imaging technology, to advance AI-driven digestive care

The acquisition enhances Cylinder’s diagnostic accuracy, expands clinical partnerships, and drives growth-focused trials

CHICAGO, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylinder , the leading virtual digestive health provider, today announced its acquisition of Dieta Health , creator of the first clinically validated AI-powered stool imaging app. This acquisition will drive Cylinder towards its goal of delivering more personalized digestive care and improving clinical outcomes.

Dieta Health developed the world’s first mobile app with clinically-validated AI stool image classification. Traditionally, patients with GI conditions are often asked to observe their stool and report subjective outcomes — like the Bristol Stool Scale — which influences diagnosis and treatment decisions. Dieta’s app allows them to capture stool photos via smartphone, then classifies the stool with 5 clinically-validated data points. The technology has outperformed traditional patient-reported outcomes and has been validated through four peer-reviewed studies, including research from Cedars-Sinai and Mayo Clinic.

“GI diseases are incredibly common, with IBS affecting up to 1 billion people worldwide,” said Dr. Mark Pimentel, MD, director of the Medically Associated Science and Technology (MAST) Program at Cedars-Sinai and advisor to Cylinder. “Many patients don’t even realize they have a problem until they understand what’s normal and what isn’t. This acquisition will allow Cylinder to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes.”

Dieta has hundreds of thousands of stool images associated with a diverse set of diagnoses and clinical contexts on individuals. Their efforts have already yielded promising results in areas such as IBS treatment, Ulcerative Colitis monitoring, and Cirrhosis management. Integrating this AI into Cylinder’s platform will provide faster, more accurate insights into GI conditions, enabling earlier diagnoses and tailored treatment plans.

The acquisition also strengthens Cylinder’s clinical partnerships and supports its mission to reduce healthcare costs. The system flags critical shifts in bowel patterns — such as the presence of blood — so the care team can act before complications escalate. By preventing costly hospital stays and streamlining care decisions, these timely interventions also translate into meaningful financial savings for patients and payers.

“Integrating Dieta’s AI-driven stool imaging directly supports our mission to improve digestive health outcomes and member experiences,” said Bill Snyder, CEO and founder of Cylinder. “This acquisition enhances our AI capabilities, opens up new clinical opportunities, and reinforces our commitment to innovation in digestive health."

Why GI Care Matters:

GI issues affect 40 percent of people daily, leading to significant healthcare costs and reduced quality of life. GI-related issues are the number one reason for ER visits, accounting for 8.3 million visits annually, and cost the U.S. healthcare system $136 billion annually — more than heart disease or mental health.

Cylinder’s digital digestive health platform connects people with individualized, expert-backed care and support for the full spectrum of gastrointestinal issues. By making digestive health support accessible, Cylinder is helping members feel better while reducing absenteeism and healthcare costs for employers. Its individualized care plans go beyond symptom relief, focusing on long-term health outcomes.

Cylinder will be adding Dieta Health’s founder and CEO, Asaf Kraus, along with three key team members to the team, who will continue driving their clinical trial commitment and integrating Dieta’s AI into the core Cylinder platform.

“Dieta Health was founded on the belief that AI can make digestive care more personalized, accurate, accessible, and lead to much better outcomes,” said Asaf Kraus, Dieta’s Founder and CEO, a former Uber data scientist and IBS patient. “Joining forces with Cylinder not only broadens our reach to a significantly broader patient population, but it also empowers us to continue building new AI tools that will have an even greater impact on GI care. We could not be more excited to join the Cylinder team.”

This acquisition aligns with Cylinder’s 2025 growth strategy, offering immediate clinical benefits while providing long-term opportunities to enhance member engagement and outcomes. With a focus on innovation and clinical excellence, Cylinder will continue to lead the future of digestive health.

About Cylinder

Cylinder delivers personalized, clinician-backed care to those suffering from digestive issues through its virtual health platform and has helped over 100K members to date. Cylinder's platform offers dynamically updated content and care plans designed to improve engagement and outcomes. Members enjoy access to a dedicated care team nationwide, including health coaches, registered dietitians, and GI doctors. Cylinder’s vision is to create a world where people receive convenient, personalized, and affordable access to the quality digestive health care they need to improve their overall health. Trusted by businesses including Texas A&M University, US Foods, and more, Cylinder showcases up to 5:1 ROI and an average of 13% employee engagement. Learn more at cylinderhealth.com.

About Dieta Health

A better way to manage and treat IBS, Dieta uses AI to personalize digestive healthcare for the 11% of the global population that suffers from digestive disorders. The first company to validate stool image recognition in a human clinical trial which makes the measurement of digestive outcomes (poop) objective instead of subjective. Dieta is based in Los Angeles and backed by Techstars, UnitedHealthcare (the world's largest healthcare payer), and Cedars-Sinai (a top medical center for gastroenterology). Download the app with Android or iOS and learn more at Dietahealth.com

Media Contact:

Merrita Villa

External Comms Director

MVilla@cylinderhealth.com





