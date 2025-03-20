Blue Mantis Expands Network and Carrier Services with Strategic Triple Acquisition

TELigence Partners, Brevin Systems and Calkins Networks expands the organization’s customer reach across the Northeastern U.S.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis, a leading provider of digital strategy and services specializing in managed services, cybersecurity and cloud solutions, today announced the acquisition of three firms focused on IT, networking, telecommunications and managed services – TELigence Partners, Brevin Systems and Calkins Networks, each headquartered in Vermont with customers and employees located throughout the Northeast and greater U.S. The acquisition will bring nearly 200 new customers to Blue Mantis.

Strategic Acquisitions Enhances Blue Mantis’ Network Services

There is a growing need for carrier services and network security investments in the mid-market sector, as companies seek to modernize their infrastructure, protect their assets and capitalize on new business opportunities. According to Grand View Research, the U.S. telecoms market, which includes carrier services, was valued at $468 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $726 billion by 2030. With the acquisitions, Blue Mantis enhances its capabilities in networking and carrier services, enabling existing and future midmarket clients to reduce costs and increase security and efficiency with expanded SD-WAN, network, voice and messaging, AI, AI-driven automation, 5G networks, customer experience and managed services and more.

TELigence Partners’ President and founder John King, Brevin Systems’ founder and security architect Dan Brisson and Calkins Networks’ President and founder Derrick Calkins have joined Blue Mantis’ leaders across the services and sales functions.

“The addition of TELigence Partners, Brevin Systems and Calkins Networks significantly enhances our carrier services and networking practice and unlocks an underserved, but growing market in major business hubs such as Albany, Buffalo, Burlington and Rochester, allowing Blue Mantis to further expand into the healthcare and higher education sectors,” said Josh Dinneen, Blue Mantis CEO. “All three companies stood out for their customer-first attitudes, technical acumen and long-tenured client relationships. Blue Mantis’ clients, prospects and partners will benefit greatly from the exceptional value of the acquired firms’ expertise.”

“Blue Mantis’ commitment to innovation and its customers aligns perfectly with TELigence Partners, Brevin Systems and Calkins Networks’ values” said John King, TELigence Partners’ president and founder. “Dan, Derrick and I all view this as a significant opportunity to expand our capabilities and reach, especially in the critical areas of carrier services, networking and security and managed services. As part of Blue Mantis, we gain invaluable scale and skillsets allowing us to continue to lead the way in enhancing the efficiency and security of our client base.”

Acquisition Highlights

Customer Expansion: With the triple acquisition, Blue Mantis will add nearly 200 customers, including many enterprise-class organizations, in the upstate New York and Vermont corridor.

With the triple acquisition, Blue Mantis will add nearly 200 customers, including many enterprise-class organizations, in the upstate New York and Vermont corridor. Enhanced Services Capabilities: The deal strengthens Blue Mantis' existing carrier services, wide area network (WAN) and local area network (LAN) networking and managed services, which creates further growth opportunities for the firm.

The deal strengthens Blue Mantis' existing carrier services, wide area network (WAN) and local area network (LAN) networking and managed services, which creates further growth opportunities for the firm. Client-First Approaches: TELigence Partners, Brevin Systems and Calkins Networks’ strong customer-focused culture and each talented team with more than a decade's worth of experience will benefit current and future Blue Mantis customers, in addition to the new services.

TELigence Partners, Brevin Systems and Calkins Networks’ strong customer-focused culture and each talented team with more than a decade's worth of experience will benefit current and future Blue Mantis customers, in addition to the new services. Partnerships with Technology Leaders: The three companies each bring deep relationships with Blue Mantis’ current technology partners including Microsoft, Fortinet and Cisco, to Blue Mantis’ key practice areas.

“At a time where companies are struggling to manage distributed teams and technologies, this acquisition marks a pivotal step in solidifying Blue Mantis’ position as a leader in networking and carrier services,” said Mike Grady, partner at Recognize, Blue Mantis’ majority investor. “By integrating TELigence Partners, Brevin Systems and Calkins Networks into its existing offerings, Blue Mantis is well-positioned to continue to expand its presence in the markets where organizations need it the most. Recognize looks forward to seeing the immediate impact and long-term value these acquisitions have for Blue Mantis.”

“With these acquisitions, Blue Mantis is in a key position to help the demand for secure, efficient carrier and networking solutions in key industries such as healthcare, higher education and more,” said Rob Nicewicz, partner at Abry Partners. “Further expanding into these critical sectors and enhancing its technical capabilities is positioning Blue Mantis to create new opportunities for value and sustained growth for today’s digitally-powered organizations.”

About TELigence Partners

TELigence Partners is an independent sales and consulting agency whose staff brings more than 150 years of combined experience in the telecommunications and information technology industries. Formed in 2006, the company serves Northeastern & East Coast businesses with telecommunications and information technology consulting, network design, solution procurement, billing audit, cost recovery resolution services and more.

About Brevin Systems

Brevin Systems is a provider of advanced network and security solutions using a combination of consulting and managed services. Brevin Systems focuses on delivering the right solution for the right situation, with customers located across the U.S. Brevin Systems has expertise in multiple areas of data networking, including small to campus-sized networks, enterprise wireless deployments and network security services.

About Calkins Networks

Calkins Networks is a premier managed service provider proudly serving customers across the northeast. Located in Shelburne, Vermont, they focus on delivering first-class support across a vast customer base. Calkins Networks offers a wide range of IT services from end-user device support, network management and security, cybersecurity, disaster recovery and cloud computing.

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first, IT solutions and services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity, cloud and collaboration. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,500 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Recognize. For more information about Blue Mantis and its services, please visit www.bluemantis.com.

