Reference #: CBER-19-02 Product: Biologics

Recipient: Recipient Name G. Chris Christensen III Abington Memorial Hospital, IRC 1200 Old York Road

Abington, PA 19001

United States Issuing Office: Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research 10903 New Hampshire Avenue

WO 71 RM 5128

Silver Spring, MD 20993

United States

Dear Dr. Christensen:

The Food and Drug Administration has completed an evaluation of your corrective actions in response to our Warning Letter CBER-19-02 dated June 24, 2019. Based on our evaluation, it appears that you have addressed the violations contained in this Warning Letter. Future FDA inspections and regulatory activities will further assess the adequacy and sustainability of these corrections.

This letter does not relieve you from the responsibility of taking all necessary steps to assure sustained compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and its implementing regulations or with other relevant legal authority. The Agency expects you and your firm to maintain compliance and will continue to monitor your state of compliance. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.

Sincerely,

/S/

Mary A. Malarkey, Director

Office of Compliance and Biologics Quality

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

CC: Lisa K. Buchanan, Director

Division of Compliance Oversight

Office of Human Research Protections

1101 Wootton Parkway, Suite 200

Rockville, Maryland 20852