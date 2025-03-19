Delivery Method: Via Express Delivery and Electronic Mail Product: Biologics

Recipient: Recipient Name Philip Quick Recipient Title Vice President of Operations Davati Medical Supply LLC 3121 Eagles Nest St.

Suite 120

Round Rock, TX 78665

United States pquick@davatimedical.com Issuing Office: Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) United States

Dear Mr. Quick:

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed evaluation of your firm’s corrective actions in response to the Warning Letter (#CBER 21-02) issued by FDA to Davati Medical Supply, LLC on June 26, 2021. Based on our evaluation, it appears that you have addressed the violation(s) contained in this WL. Future FDA inspections and regulatory activities will further assess the adequacy and sustainability of these corrections. This letter does not relieve you or your firm from the responsibility of taking all necessary steps to assure sustained compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and its implementing regulations or with other relevant legal authority. The Agency expects you and your firm to maintain compliance and will continue to monitor your state of compliance. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.

If you have any questions regarding this letter, please contact the Division of Case Management, CBER at (240) 402-9155 or CBERDCMRecommendations@fda.hhs.gov. Please be advised that only written communications are considered official.

Sincerely,

/S/

Mary A. Malarkey

Director

Office of Compliance and Biologics Quality

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

Office of Compliance and Biologics Quality