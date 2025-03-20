Announcement of New Developments in Delta-8 Enforcement Efforts

Lincoln--Today, Attorney General Mike Hilgers announced his office’s expansion of its fight against illegal or unlawful synthetic THC, by issuing cease & desist letters relating to 104 retail locations and franchised stores in Omaha, Nebraska, that are selling illegal or unlawful THC-containing products.

In 2025, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska Attorney General’s Office investigators made purchases of products from stores owned by 35 different companies. Each store investigated had at least one product marketed as hemp, which actually had a delta-9 concentration over the legal limit, making it marijuana, and had labels that incorrectly identified the content of the products.

The letters issued to the Omaha stores communicate that many of the THC-containing products their company sells misrepresent the concentrations and types of THC contained within those products. This lack of proper labeling means that the stores are engaging in deceptive, unfair, and unsafe trade practices, and also engaging in illegal conduct.

The Attorney General’s Office is sending formal letters to each of the stores, requesting they immediately cease all sales of THC-containing products to Nebraska Consumers to avoid litigation. The Attorney General’s Office is demanding that each store return a signed document indicating their Assurance of Voluntary Compliance. If they do not return a signed settlement, then the office will initiate litigation and will seek penalties and fees to the fullest extent allowed by law.

“We promised that we would escalate our fight, and today are fulfilling that promise. Operating in Nebraska’s largest city does not immunize you from the law. These stores are selling harmful and unlawful products despite being on notice. Because of that, once litigation ensues, we will seek penalties to the fullest extent of the law, and will refer for criminal prosecution when necessary,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

"I am proud to join Attorney General Hilgers in his efforts. Synthetic THC products are putting a strain on our law enforcement resources and efforts statewide and hurting innocent people who think they are buying a safe and legal product. It is time for the Legislature to step up and clarify that synthetic THC products are not legal in Nebraska,” stated Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson.

Many of the stores have tobacco licenses and also sell synthetically produced THC-containing products, which may put their tobacco licenses at risk.

In addition, as part of the investigation, the Attorney General’s Office uncovered the sale of marijuana. Sale of marijuana is a felony, and the Attorney General’s Office will provide the evidence to the Douglas County Attorney for consideration of criminal charges. Names of products include: Kushy Exotic THCA Flower, Flying Horse Vape-9G, and Road Trip Gummies.

Attorney General Hilgers was also joined by Senators Kauth and Storm at the press conference. He indicated: “We appreciate Senator Kauth and Senator Storm leading the way in helping provide protections for Nebraskans with their support of LB316."

Senator Kauth introduced LB316, and it was prioritized by Senator Storm. It is designed to stop the influx of dangerous products masquerading as hemp and clean up the illegal marketplace that has developed in Nebraska.

To date, the Attorney General’s Office has filed 15 lawsuits alleging violations of the Consumer Protection Act (Unfairness), Consumer Protection Act (Deception), and Nebraska Pure Food Act. The Attorney General reported that 12 out of 15 of the lawsuits have been settled. The remaining three are being actively litigated.