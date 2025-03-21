FloorForty Announces Strategic Collaboration with Sertainty

Sertainty Corporation is a technology company that uses a zero-trust methodology to empower data with active intelligence and self-protection. FloorForty is a boutique merchant bank that partners with innovative founders to optimize their capital strategies and drive long-term value creation.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FloorForty Capital Partners, a Wyoming-based S-Corporation specializing in strategic advisory, investor relations, and business development, announced its Commercial Collaboration Agreement with Sertainty™. Under the agreement, FloorForty will support Sertainty in refining its near-term capitalization strategies, securing new investor relationships, and driving commercial expansion. Leveraging a global network of family offices, corporate partners, and federal contacts, FloorForty views Sertainty as a key addition to its portfolio and an ideal candidate for its soon-to-launch Mariana Fund.

“FloorForty is delighted to partner with Sertainty, a company that exemplifies true innovation in the data-security market,” said Michele Ostrander, Managing Partner at FloorForty. “With their active-intelligence technology and zero-trust methodology, Sertainty has taken a uniquely comprehensive approach to safeguarding data. Our mission is to help trailblazing companies achieve sustainable growth—and the synergy between our team’s global network and Sertainty’s cutting-edge solutions makes this collaboration especially timely.”

FloorForty intends to drive fresh avenues for commercial and strategic capital, focusing on bespoke capital solutions from a revenue-driving lens as part of the collaboration. Among the core initiatives are conducting vertical-expert due diligence, assisting with partner integrations, and promoting Sertainty’s data-centric security solutions across various commercial and public-sector verticals, including the Department of Defense. FloorForty’s Mariana Fund, a $225 million fund set for launch in 2025, will target dual-use deep tech ventures, with Sertainty positioned as a key candidate within the fund’s investment thesis and critical technologies mandate.

“From both a Government/DOD and private sector-development standpoint, Sertainty represents a highly strategic partner for FloorForty,” added Rob Ratchinsky, Managing Partner, Co-Founder at FloorForty. “We see tremendous potential in applying Sertainty’s technology to large-scale enterprise workflows and secure federal communications. By teaming up, we can pursue new commercial opportunities, expand key partnerships, and better position Sertainty for outsized shareholder returns.”

Under the Commercial Collaboration Agreement, FloorForty will also assist Sertainty in optimizing its corporate structure, intellectual property protection, and executive advisory framework. Both organizations believe that aligning technological vision with global funding resources will unlock opportunities to address the rapidly growing cybersecurity market—projected to surpass $300 billion by 2028.

"This partnership with FloorForty amplifies our vision to secure data wherever it lives. We look forward to leveraging their strategic expertise and global network to accelerate Sertainty’s growth and bring our data-centric security solutions to an even broader market." – Greg Taylor, CEO of Sertainty.

About Sertainty

Sertainty Corporation is a technology company that uses a zero-trust methodology to empower data with active intelligence and self-protection. The company has been on a mission to transform how data is secured, governed, and monetized. The company’s groundbreaking technology, validated by a 100% score from Veracode, enables data to act as an active participant in its lifecycle. This innovation positions Sertainty as a leader in implementing zero-trust principles at the data level.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

