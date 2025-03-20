Idaho Copper retains Barr Engineering and Whittle Consulting for Preliminary Economic Assessment Update

Boise, Idaho, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Copper Corp. (OTC Pink: COPR) is pleased to announce it has retained Barr Engineering Co. of Salt Lake City, Utah and Whittle Consulting Pty Ltd of Melbourne, Australia, to aid in its forthcoming, updated PEA (Preliminary Economic Assessment) Technical Report, which is anticipated to be released in mid-year 2025.

Barr, which will be acting as the study manager and lead author of the updated PEA, brings to the project decades of broad capabilities in environmental and geologic services, mine engineering, process engineering, civil engineering, and facility and infrastructure design. Their engagement will be supplemented by Lycopodium, Inc., which are experts in ore-sorting technology; they will be reviewing extensive test work conducted during 2024 that demonstrated the variability of the CuMo orebody and its strong amenability to ore sorting. (see Press Release dated September 19, 2024).

Whittle Consulting are leaders in the optimization of mining projects and operations, materially improving their cashflow, NPV and overall economic performance. Since 1999, they have conducted over 180 optimization studies around the world, for both open pit and underground mines across all commodities, with clients that include many of the world’s major mining companies as well as numerous junior ones.

Idaho Copper has, since March 2024, been working on its PEA update, which is expected during the first half of this year. The updated PEA will be compliant with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and US SEC Regulation S-K 1300. The PEA update integrates ore-sorting as a key component of the mine design, mine plan, and production schedule; optimizing separation of higher-grade mill feed from lower-grade stockpile ore and waste. The company expects these changes to significantly reduce initial capital and operating costs, and dramatically increase project economics compared to the 2020 PEA.

Idaho Copper Corporation is a mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring and developing a massive copper-molybdenum-silver deposit in Idaho (United States), (“the CuMo” project). The CuMo project currently consists of one hundred and twenty-six (126) federal unpatented lode mining claims, and six (6) patented mining claims. In total, the project comprises approximately 2,640 acres. The unpatented lode mining claims and patented claims are situated in an unorganized mining district in Boise County, Idaho.

This press release contains forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, the Company cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, the Company has no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 15, 2024, and the Company’s other periodic and quarterly filings with the SEC.

