Value Sense Introduces AI-Powered Analytics to Redefine Stock Investing

New AI Features Deliver Smarter, Faster Insights from Corporate Earnings Calls

Hong Kong, Hong Kong , March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Sense, the AI-driven financial analytics platform, today announced the launch of four groundbreaking AI features designed to transform how investors decode and act on corporate earnings calls. Leveraging advanced natural language processing (Generative AI) and machine learning, these innovations provide precise, data-driven insights with unmatched efficiency.

With these AI-powered tools, Value Sense empowers investors with automated analysis, enhancing decision-making through superior data interpretation.

AI-Generated Earnings Summaries – Using natural language generation (Generative AI), this feature instantly synthesizes complex earnings calls into concise, accurate insights, enabling investors to stay informed effortlessly while focusing on key takeaways.

– Using natural language generation (Generative AI), this feature instantly synthesizes complex earnings calls into concise, accurate insights, enabling investors to stay informed effortlessly while focusing on key takeaways. Narrative Analysis – Powered by deep learning algorithms, this tool identifies and highlights critical topics and themes across multiple earnings calls, assessing whether they are portrayed positively or negatively to help investors detect trends and prioritize key areas.

– Powered by deep learning algorithms, this tool identifies and highlights critical topics and themes across multiple earnings calls, assessing whether they are portrayed positively or negatively to help investors detect trends and prioritize key areas. Earnings Sentiment Score – Developed using cutting-edge academic research from The University of Sydney, this AI-powered metric quantifies market sentiment from earnings call language analysis, offering a highly accurate indicator for corporate health and market reactions.

– Developed using cutting-edge academic research from The University of Sydney, this AI-powered metric quantifies market sentiment from earnings call language analysis, offering a highly accurate indicator for corporate health and market reactions. AI-Driven Historical Backtesting – By correlating sentiment scores with forward-looking returns, this feature validates the predictive power of the Earnings Sentiment Score, providing investors with reliable analytics for informed decision-making.

“We are excited to unveil these AI-enhanced features to our users,” said George Narinyan, CEO at Value Sense. “Our commitment to harnessing the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and academic research ensures that investors can make more informed decisions with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence.”

For more information, please visit: https://valuesense.io/

About Value Sense

Value Sense is a leading AI-driven financial analytics platform dedicated to empowering investors with comprehensive tools and insights. The platform offers a robust suite of features, including intrinsic value calculators, earnings reports, financial ratios, and a powerful stock screener, all designed to facilitate high-quality fundamental analysis for investors at all levels. By integrating premium financial data with automated calculations, Value Sense streamlines the investment research process, enabling users to uncover undervalued stocks and maximize returns efficiently.

Media Contact

Value Sense

pr@valuesense.io





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.