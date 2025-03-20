The Steadman Clinic’s Dr. Matthew T. Provencher Honored with the Prestigious Kappa Delta Ann Doner Vaughn Award

Pioneering research by Dr. Provencher and his team “has had a worldwide impact on treatment options, indications and surgical techniques,” according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

VAIL, Colo., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Matthew T. Provencher, a distinguished orthopaedic surgeon specializing in complex knee and shoulder surgeries at The Steadman Clinic since his arrival in Vail nine years ago, has been awarded the esteemed 2025 Kappa Delta Ann Doner Vaughn Award. The honor was presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) in San Diego on March 12.

Dr. Provencher was the lead investigator on a panel of 10 physicians that produced a groundbreaking study entitled, “Advancement in Care Through Applied Translational and Clinical Research in Anterior Shoulder Instability: Military Contribution over 25 Years.”

In recognizing their work, the AAOS praised the research for its “worldwide impact on treatment options, indications and surgical techniques, leading to what is now considered by many to be a gold-standard technique for arthroscopic shoulder stabilization. These contributions have guided clinical and surgical decision-making while enhancing patient care.”

“I'm extremely humbled and honored by this award,” said Dr. Provencher. “It has got to be one of the most prestigious awards out there in our field of orthopaedics, and our entire team is incredibly honored to have the opportunity to win a Kappa Delta.”

Dr. Provencher, a retired Captain in the United States Navy, began this project with members of his team nearly 25 years ago while serving in the military. His research sought to optimize care for shoulder dislocations and instability—a condition prevalent among active-duty military personnel.

“Although we had started this while we were all in the military,” said Dr. Provencher, “many of us have continued during our civilian careers to finish up this project. We were trying to optimize outcomes of shoulder dislocations or shoulder instability. In essence, this was a 25-year broad project of lessons learned, trying to figure out how to diagnose, examine, image and then eventually treat patients with shoulder dislocations.”

“I want to thank everyone at Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI),” continued Dr. Provencher, “because so much of the longer-term clinical studies and the biomechanical studies were performed in conjunction with SPRI. That was super helpful to bring the whole project together.”

“This distinguished Kappa Delta Award is so well deserved for Dr. Provencher and his fellow military surgeons that endeavored so long to complete this project,” said Marc J. Philippon, M.D., managing partner of The Steadman Clinic and chairman of SPRI. “Dr. Provencher’s tireless work on improving surgical methods and care for our military and veterans certainly makes him stand out among the finest orthopaedic surgeons that have worked in our field. Everyone at The Steadman Clinic and SPRI shares in the excitement of him receiving this distinctive award.”

The research team’s persistence over two decades highlights the significance of their discoveries. “It speaks to the dedication of improving this condition for individuals that have chosen to serve our country,” noted Dr. Provencher. “We feel there is no better way to give back than trying to advance the science in treating shoulder instability, which has a much higher percentage among our active-duty military population. We knew we had to do better for our patients who chose to serve in the military.”

Many of the project’s team of investigators began collaborating while on active duty in San Diego over two decades ago. Receiving the award at a ceremony in San Diego is fitting.

“Having this award presented to all of us in San Diego is special since that is where so much of this work was started,” commented Dr. Provencher. “It truly has been a global effort, from starting in San Diego to SPRI in Vail, to Walter Reed, to Bethesda, to San Antonio and among so many other military institutions. It just feels right that the recognition comes where it all started in a ceremony in San Diego.”

The team of investigators includes nine other doctors, all with distinguished service in the military. The group includes COL Jon Dickens, M.D.; Eoghan Hurley, M.D., Ph.D.; COL John Tokish, M.D.; COL Brett Owens, M.D.; CAPT Lance LeClere, M.D.; LTC Andrew Sheean, M.D.; COL Jeanne Patzkowski, M.D.; CAPT Robert Waltz, M.D.; and LTC Stephen Parada, M.D.

“This is truly an outstanding collection of physicians and a special group of friends and colleagues that have worked so hard on this project,” said Dr. Provencher. “We've deployed together. We've worked in military hospitals together. We've helped innovate in multiple societies together. That's been a key part of this whole process. It is the collaboration, the teamwork, the esprit de corps, and it all resulted in a passion for all of us to get this important work done.”

Attachment

Lynda Sampson The Steadman Clinic 970-479-1563 lsampson@sprivail.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.