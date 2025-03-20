THE DIVIDES OF MY BRETHREN Pits Brothers Against Brother in a Poignant Appalachian Setting

Palmetto Publishing launches W. Robert Angles’s breathtaking work of regional literary fiction

Charleston, SC, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new literary novel set in rural Virginia, W. Roger Angles successfully tackles regional issues through a powerful, family-driven narrative. When Garnet Ray encounters encroaching land barons seeking to profit off the gas stream beneath in his peaceful home, he must come to terms with how his community will change. Meanwhile, truck driver Austin Mayhan faces pressure in a challenging work environment, and Seylor Morris represents craftsmen working for the coal mines at the local UMWA. Tensions build, and these three men will be faced with new trials as they learn to adopt what they can from men of greed in order to protect their home from political maneuvering.

From the fields to the coal mines, Angles has been fascinated by the world of the working class in Appalachia—its demands and struggles; its perseverance; its deep-rooted culture of faith as expressed in gospel religion and hymns. After receiving degrees in education and business, and after a season of service as a personnelman in the U.S. Navy, Angles became an advisor to corporations on personnel administration and labor relations.

His rich background has allowed him both to understand the Appalachian region and to keep the complex dynamics within the labor force in full view. His storytelling advocates for the proverbial least of these while comprehending the deep structure of industry and politics as a clear backdrop in each scene. The result is a compelling novel that cherishes the people of Appalachia and poignantly honors their lives.

The Divides of my Brethren is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms.

W. Robert Angles spent his early years in the sweeping countryside of the Virginias where he became enthralled by the simple lives of laborers. With a rich career background in the U.S. Navy and in labor relations consulting, Angles’s fiction explores tensions and passions in the politics and labor culture of his home region. Divides of my Brethren is his first novel.

