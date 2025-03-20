Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County Igor Alterman

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Igor Alterman Appointed President and CEO of Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County has appointed Igor Alterman President and CEO of the organization. He leads a dynamic organization that serves as the central address for Jewish life in the greater Boca Raton, Florida area.“I accepted the leadership role to not only harness the youthful vibrancy and growing numbers of Jewish families who have recently relocated to the region, but also to build upon the charitable foundation established by long-standing members of Boca Raton’s diverse Jewish community,” said Alterman.Previously, as President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, he spearheaded record-breaking annual campaigns, full-scale organizational digital transformation, and unified the community in the aftermath of October 7th.With dual master’s degrees in Nonprofit Management and Religious Education and experience spanning philanthropy, higher education, and Jewish communal leadership, he has a proven track record of advancing mission-driven organizations.Prior to his Federation leadership, he served as Chief Executive Officer of the University of Miami Hillel, where he oversaw a multi-million-dollar capital campaign, facility expansion, and strategic partnerships with private foundations and international organizations. He also served at Hillel organizations at Cornell University and Ithaca College. A Wexner Fellow and ROI Schusterman Community Member, his professional journey reflects a steadfast commitment to strengthening Jewish life through strong nonprofit leadership.Born in Russia and having lived and studied in Israel, Igor is deeply connected to the global Jewish community. He resides in South Florida with his wife, Olga, their two children, David and Alice, and their dog, Quentin, named after a renowned film director.###About the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach CountyEstablished in 1979, the JFSPBC is made up of Jewish and social service organizations, synagogues and schools that provide valued services and programs to recipients in South Palm Beach County, in Israel and around the world. The JFSPBC is also comprised of local residents, including lay leadership, volunteer, donors, professional staff, rabbis, educators, event participants and students. Situated on a 100-acre campus in west Boca Raton – the largest in the nation – the JFSPBC supports more than 70 beneficiaries, engages with more than 5,000 donors, and connects more than 130,000 residents. To learn more about how we contribute to a shared vision for the Jewish community, visit jewishboca.org or call 561.852.3100.###

