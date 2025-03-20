Meningococcal Vaccine Market to Grow at 10.3% CAGR, Reaching US$ 10,788.0 Million by 2034

Advancements in vaccine research and strategic partnerships drive meningococcal vaccine growth, ensuring public health and vaccination coverage.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global meningococcal vaccine market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 10.3% through 2034. The market is expected to expand from US$ 4,049.1 million in 2024 to US$ 10,788.0 million by 2034. A strong product pipeline is responsible for the market’s progress, which is anticipated to continue as more creative and approachable solutions are created and made public.The demand for meningococcal vaccination is increasing to prevent meningococcemia, septicemia, and meningitis caused by N. meningitides, as they are highly contagious. The market for meningococcal vaccination is extensive and complex, with around thirty licensed vaccines targeting combinations of six serogroups and regional variations.The market is characterized by significant usage beyond the prescribed vaccination schedule, subnational use, immunization of specific risk groups, use in the commercial sector, and recommended but unreimbursed immunization. The only vaccinations for the invasive meningococcal disease are meningococcal polysaccharide vaccines (MPSV) and meningococcal polysaccharide-protein conjugated vaccines (MCV), with MCV being more advantageous.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9585 Due to the high chances of pandemic outbreaks, governments and manufacturers are pouring in huge investments in meningococcal vaccine research and development. The meningococcal vaccine market participants make money by taking advantage of vaccine research and production developments, satisfying the growing global demand, and promoting tactical alliances to tackle public health issues and guarantee vaccination coverage.“The use of meningococcal vaccination increased due to greater public awareness of meningococcal meningitis, an uncommon illness with a high death rate. For market participants, the rising number of meningococcal vaccination clinical projects offers substantial market growth prospects. Businesses are evaluating the possibility of using current vaccinations for older indications, which is likely to diversify their market share. An increase in marketing approvals is propelling the global market forward,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global meningococcal vaccine market is poised for steady growth, with projections indicating a 10.3% CAGR through 2034. North America is expected to witness substantial expansion, with its market for meningococcal vaccines growing at an impressive 11.1% CAGR. Meanwhile, East Asia’s industry for meningitis vaccines is also anticipated to experience significant progress, registering a CAGR of 9.8% until 2034. These growth trends reflect increasing awareness of meningococcal diseases, rising immunization initiatives, and advancements in vaccine development worldwide.Regionally, the United States is set to dominate the North American meningococcal vaccine market, commanding a staggering 92.5% share in 2024. Similarly, China is expected to hold a significant portion of the global market, capturing 59.1% of total sales in the same year. These figures highlight the strong presence of major pharmaceutical companies, robust healthcare infrastructures, and government-led immunization programs in these countries. With increasing demand for advanced vaccines and expanding access to immunization in emerging economies, the meningococcal vaccine market is positioned for remarkable growth over the next decade.Rising Research and Development Initiatives by Market PlayersManufacturers of meningococcal vaccines are diversifying their product offerings to incorporate a broader range of electronic clinical outcome evaluations to accommodate a wide range of patient preferences and healthcare demands. In order to provide long-lasting, effective, and enticing digital medical solutions, they are also spending on research and development activities.Key players are fortifying their local and international distribution networks to reach a broader consumer base. They are forming alliances with tech platforms and working with medical chains to guarantee that their products are easily accessible at physical locations. They are also forming partnerships with pharmacy service providers to meet the increasing need for affordable and long-lasting academic research services in the healthcare sector.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9585 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global meningococcal vaccine market, presenting historical analysis and forecast statistics for the period of 2024 to 2034.The meningococcal vaccine market is segmented based on product type, age group, distribution channels, and regions. By product type, it includes Meningococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine (MPSV4), Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine (MCV4), and Serogroup B Meningococcal Vaccine (MenB-FHpb/MenB-4C). Age-wise, the market serves infants (0-24 months), children (2-12 years), adolescents & young adults, and adults. Distribution occurs through institutional and retail sales. Regionally, it covers North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa. This segmentation provides insights into growth opportunities across demographics and geographies.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Vaccine Management Solution Market : The global vaccine management solution market is projected to grow from US$ 290.8 million in 2024 to US$ 732.5 million by 2034, driven by initiatives like the Global Immunization Agenda 2030 (IA2030). The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.7%, reflecting increasing demand for efficient vaccine distribution and monitoring systems. Vaccine Delivery Devices Market : The market for vaccine delivery systems was valued at US$ 3.81 billion in 2021, and is likely to reach US$ 4.14 billion by 2022-end, representing a Y-o-Y increase of 8.6%. Overall, the industry is forecast to reach US$ 10.25 billion by 2032, experiencing a CAGR of 9.5% across the 2022-2032 assessment period.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.