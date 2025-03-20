Protect Yourself from Tax Scams with McGruff the Crime Dog®

Washington, D.C., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tax-related fraud is on the rise this season. Before taxes are filed this season, check out McGruff®’s Ultimate Guide to Tax Season to stay protected from identify theft, money scams, and more:

Don’t let scammers trick you with fake phone calls

Impersonation scams are too common. Criminals will often pose as IRS agents and demand immediate payment for taxes you may, or may not, owe.

The reality: the IRS will never contact you via phone, text, or social media to ask for payment or personal information.

McGruff’s Ultimate Tip: hang up and report these kinds of calls to the IRS.

Don’t wag your tail for that refund

In exchange for a fee, some scammers promise consumers a large tax refund by finding “hidden” deductions or credits. This path often leads unsuspecting customers to identity theft or financial loss.

The reality: the IRS does not charge any fees to file your taxes, and there’s no such thing as a secret deduction.

McGruff’s Ultimate Tip: always use an authorized tax preparer.

Careful, don’t let criminals sniff out your personal information

Cybercriminals use emails, texts, or phone calls that appear to be from the IRS or other sources. These crooks may ask you to click on a link or provide personal information and proceed to steal your personal information.

The reality: the IRS will never ask for sensitive information through email or text messages. McGruff’s Ultimate Tip: If you receive a suspicious message, delete it immediately.

Be smart about online tips

Incorrect information on social media is everywhere. Criminals can mislead honest taxpayers with bad advice and circulate it on social media via your favorite influencer.

The reality: filing fraudulent tax returns could lead consumers to significant civil and criminal penalties.

McGruff’s Ultimate Tip: follow advice directly from the IRS, McGruff, or other reputable and approved sources.

Don’t give crime a chance

If you encounter a tax scam or become a victim of tax fraud, report it immediately to the IRS. The IRS provides a dedicated portal for reporting scams, and sharing information helps authorities investigate and prevent future fraudulent activities. For more information, check out McGruff’s Instagram account @McGruffatNCPC for the guide and real-time updates on prevalent scams.

Tatiana Peralta National Crime Prevention Council 202-919-5544 tperalta@ncpc.org

