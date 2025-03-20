Methode Electronics’ Grakon Business Unit Recognized as a Top Supplier by PACCAR

CHICAGO, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) announced today that its Grakon business unit, a global leader in advanced lighting systems, has been recognized by PACCAR, maker of Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks, as a top-performing supplier.

Each year, PACCAR honors its highest-performing suppliers through its Supplier Performance Management (SPM) Program, which measures achievements in product development, operations, aftermarket support, and alignment with PACCAR’s key business objectives.

The SPM program fosters collaboration and continuous improvement, driving innovation and performance enhancements across the supply chain. Over the years, Grakon has contributed to multiple PACCAR launches, providing interior and exterior lighting solutions for Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF.

“We are honored that PACCAR has recognized Grakon as a top-performing supplier. This recognition underscores our commitment to innovation, quality, on-time delivery, and product reliability - key factors in supporting our customers’ success. We value our long-standing partnership with PACCAR and look forward to continuing to drive innovation and performance in the commercial vehicle industry,” said Jon DeGaynor, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Grakon, LLC

Grakon, LLC is a global leader in the design, development and manufacture of advanced lighting systems, controls and components for premier OEM manufacturers in the heavy truck, bus, rail, commercial electric vehicles, and power sports markets.

Grakon is a business unit of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia.



