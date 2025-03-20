Aledade Announces Expansion of Humana Value-Based Care Agreement to Serve Federally Qualified Health Centers and Rural Health Clinics

Bethesda, MD, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aledade has announced the expansion of its collaboration with Humana that enhances the ability of Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and rural health clinics to achieve and sustain value-based care, which is a patient-centered model designed to improve health outcomes and quality of life while helping to make health care more affordable and accessible.

By providing upfront resources, support and an achievable timeframe for success in value-based care, the expanded collaboration gives Aledade's FQHC and rural health clinic partners in 26 states an improved opportunity to share savings in Medicare Advantage, the private health insurance alternative to original Medicare.

“This is the latest step in our long-standing collaboration with Humana to respond to the unique and evolving needs of our health center partners,” said Farzad Mostashari, M.D., Aledade’s co-founder and CEO. “It recognizes the challenges that health centers must address to provide high quality, preventive care to high needs populations and demonstrates our commitment to addressing health care disparities. We are deeply grateful to Humana for their efforts to allow our health center partners to be even more successful in value-based care and meet the needs of the patients and communities they tirelessly serve.”

"We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Aledade, who shares a strong commitment to value-based care and its proven positive impact on health outcomes," said George Renaudin, Humana’s Insurance President. "This expanded agreement is an important development as it allows us to improve access for our members to quality health care in areas, such as rural communities, throughout the nation where there have historically been a shortage of hospitals and clinics."

Aledade partners with over 300 health centers nationwide and collaborates with primary care organizations of all sizes, working across diverse rural, suburban and urban care settings. Nearly two-thirds of these health centers are located in areas designated as health professional shortage areas by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration. In 2023, all eight of Aledade's Accountable Care Organizations that were exclusively made up of health centers earned shared savings. Together, they achieved a 6.12% savings rate, which resulted in $423 in shared savings per beneficiary.

About Aledade

Aledade is the largest network of independent primary care, enabling clinicians to deliver better patient outcomes and generate more savings revenue through value-based care. Aledade's data, personal coaching, user-friendly workflows, health care policy expertise, strong payer relationships and integrated care solutions enable primary care organizations to succeed financially by keeping people healthy. Together with more than 2,400 practices and community health centers in 46 states and the District of Columbia, Aledade manages accountable care organizations that share in the risk and reward across more than 200 value-based contracts representing nearly 3 million patient lives.

