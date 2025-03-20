Needleless IV Connector Market to Reach $755.5 million, Globally, by 2035 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Needleless IV Connector Market by Design Type (Straight Channel, T Channel, and Others), Type (Positive, Negative, and Neutral), and End User (Hospital, Home Care, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the needleless IV connector market was valued at $438.2 million in 2023 and is estimated to reach $755.5 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2035.

Rising prevalence of the prevalence of chronic diseases and surge in hospital admissions are the major factors that drive the global market growth.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in hospitalization rates, and advancements in needleless IV connector designs are the major factors driving the growth of the needleless IV connector market. However, high cost of advanced connectors, concerns regarding device compatibility, and the risk of bacterial colonization in certain designs may restrict market growth. Moreover, government healthcare initiatives, increase in demand for IV therapy, and high growth potential in emerging markets offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global needleless IV connector market.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $438.2 million Market Size in 2033 $755.5 million CAGR 4.6% No. of Pages in Report 286 Segments Covered Design Type, Type, End User, and Region. Drivers Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases

Growth in home healthcare services

Growth in number of surgical procedures Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging markets Restraint High cost of the needleless IV connectors



Segment Highlights

Straight channel segment drives the market growth

By design type, the market for needleless IV connectors is dominated by the straight channel segment due to it being frequently used due to their simplicity, as these connectors feature a single, uninterrupted channel that facilitates direct and efficient fluid, medication, or blood product administration. Their streamlined design minimizes operational complexity, ensuring ease of use for healthcare providers while prioritizing patient safety.

Neutral segment driving the demand for needleless IV connector

By type, the neutral segment significantly drives demand for needleless IV connectors due to their increasing adoption of infection control protocols and patient safety initiatives. These connectors minimize blood reflux upon disconnection, lowering the risk of microbial contamination and thrombotic complications. In addition, their user-friendly design and lower risk of accidental flushing errors make them an attractive choice in both acute and homecare settings.

Hospitals driving demand for needleless IV connector

By end user, the hospital segment is a key driver of market growth. The increase in number of hospital admissions, the rise in cases of chronic diseases, and the need for IV therapy in surgical and ICU settings are major factors boosting the needleless IV connector adoption. Moreover, hospitals are investing in improved advanced medical devices, enhancing patient safety and treatment outcomes.

Regional Outlook

North America was the largest shareholder in the needleless IV connector market in 2023, owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, higher healthcare expenditure, and widespread adoption of medical devices like needleless IV connectors. The region has a significant prevalence of chronic illnesses, such as cancer, and trauma patients requiring advanced IV therapy solutions. Furthermore, the presence of leading manufacturers and favorable reimbursement policies ensures consistent revenue generation.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR due to the rising healthcare needs in densely populated countries like China and India. Increasing awareness about advanced medical devices, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and growing geriatric populations contribute to this growth. In addition, economic development in emerging economies, along with government initiatives to improve healthcare accessibility, supports the rapid adoption of needleless IV connectors in the region.

Players

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Icu Medical, Inc.

Nexus Medical

Advacare Pharma Inc.

Rymed Technologies, Llc

Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

Vygon

B. Braun Se

Terumo Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global needleless IV connector market. These players have adopted different strategies to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

