Existing-Home Sales Accelerated 4.2% in February

Washington, D.C., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Highlights

Existing-home sales advanced 4.2% in February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.26 million. Sales slipped 1.2% from one year ago.

The median existing-home sales price rose 3.8% from February 2024 to $398,400, the 20th consecutive month of year-over-year price increases.

The inventory of unsold existing homes climbed 5.1% from the prior month to 1.24 million at the end of February, or the equivalent of 3.5 months’ supply at the current monthly sales pace.

Existing-home sales ascended in February, according to the National Association of Realtors®. For both monthly and year-over-year sales, two major U.S. regions experienced growth, one region remained stable and the other registered a decline.

Total existing-home sales[1] – completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops – progressed 4.2% from January to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.26 million in February. Year-over-year, sales slid 1.2% (down from 4.31 million in February 2024).

“Home buyers are slowly entering the market,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “Mortgage rates have not changed much, but more inventory and choices are releasing pent-up housing demand.”

Total housing inventory[2] registered at the end of February was 1.24 million units, up 5.1% from January and 17% from one year ago (1.06 million). Unsold inventory sits at a 3.5-month supply at the current sales pace, identical to January and up from 3.0 months in February 2024.

“On a technical note, raw sales in February were down 5.2% from last year, which was a leap year with one extra day of business,” Yun added. “However, after adjusting for this effect, combined with the winter seasonal factors, the momentum for home sales is flashing encouraging signs.”

The median existing-home price[3] for all housing types in February was $398,400, up 3.8% from one year ago ($383,800). All four U.S. regions registered price increases.

“Each one percentage point gain in home price translates into an approximately $350 billion increase in housing equity for American property owners,” Yun said. “That means a gain of nearly $1.3 trillion in home value appreciation at a time when the current stock market is undergoing a correction. Moreover, the ongoing housing shortage, coupled with historically low mortgage default rates, implies a solid foundation for home values.”

REALTORS® Confidence Index

According to the monthly REALTORS® Confidence Index, properties typically remained on the market for 42 days in February, up from 41 days in January and 38 days in February 2024.

First-time buyers were responsible for 31% of sales in February, up from 28% in January 2025 and 26% in February 2024. NAR’s 2024 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers – released November 2024[4] – found that the annual share of first-time buyers was 24%, the lowest ever recorded.

Cash sales accounted for 32% of transactions in February, up from 29% in January but down from 33% in February 2024.

Individual investors or second-home buyers, who make up many cash sales, purchased 16% of homes in February, down from 17% in January and 21% from February 2024.

Distressed sales[5] – foreclosures and short sales – represented 3% of sales in February, unchanged from January and the previous year.

Mortgage Rates

According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.65% as of March 13. That’s up from 6.63% one week ago but down from 6.74% one year ago.

Single-family and Condo/Co-op Sales

Single-family home sales scaled 5.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.89 million in February, down 0.3% from the prior year. The median existing single-family home price was $402,500 in February, up 3.7% from February 2024.

Existing condominium and co-op sales waned 9.8% in February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 370,000 units, also down 9.8% from one year ago. The median existing condo price was $355,100 in February, up 3.5% from the previous year ($343,000).

Regional Breakdown

In February, existing-home sales in the Northeast decreased 2.0% from January to an annual rate of 500,000, up 4.2% from February 2024. The median price in the Northeast was $464,300, up 10.4% from one year earlier.

In the Midwest, existing-home sales were unchanged in February at an annual rate of 1 million, up 1.0% from the prior year. The median price in the Midwest was $295,500, up 5.8% from February 2024.

Existing-home sales in the South bounced 4.4% from January to an annual rate of 1.91 million in February, down 4.0% from one year before. The median price in the South was $358,800, up 1.9% from last year.

In the West, existing-home sales jumped 13.3% in February to an annual rate of 850,000, identical to a year ago. The median price in the West was $614,600, up 3.6% from February 2024.

About the National Association of Realtors®

As America’s largest trade association, the National Association of Realtors® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes – from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation – visit facts.realtor.

For local information, please contact the local association of Realtors® for data from local multiple listing services (MLS). Local MLS data is the most accurate source of sales and price information in specific areas, although there may be differences in reporting methodology.

NOTE: NAR’s Pending Home Sales Index for February will be released March 27, and Existing-Home Sales for March will be released April 24. Release times are 10 a.m. Eastern. See NAR’s statistical news release schedule.

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom. Statistical data in this release, as well as other tables and surveys, are posted in the “Research and Statistics” tab.

[1] Existing-home sales, which include single-family, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, are based on transaction closings from Multiple Listing Services. Changes in sales trends outside of MLSs are not captured in the monthly series. NAR benchmarks home sales periodically using other sources to assess overall home sales trends, including sales not reported by MLSs.

Existing-home sales, based on closings, differ from the U.S. Census Bureau’s series on new single-family home sales, which are based on contracts or the acceptance of a deposit. Because of these differences, it is not uncommon for each series to move in different directions in the same month. In addition, existing-home sales, which account for more than 90% of total home sales, are based on a much larger data sample – about 40% of multiple listing service data each month – and typically are not subject to large prior-month revisions.

The annual rate for a particular month represents what the total number of actual sales for a year would be if the relative pace for that month were maintained for 12 consecutive months. Seasonally adjusted annual rates are used in reporting monthly data to factor out seasonal variations in resale activity. For example, home sales volume is normally higher in the summer than in the winter, primarily because of differences in the weather and family buying patterns. However, seasonal factors cannot compensate for abnormal weather patterns.

Single-family data collection began monthly in 1968, while condo data collection began quarterly in 1981; the series were combined in 1999 when monthly collection of condo data began. Prior to this period, single-family homes accounted for more than nine out of 10 purchases. Historic comparisons for total home sales prior to 1999 are based on monthly single-family sales, combined with the corresponding quarterly sales rate for condos.

[2] Total inventory and month’s supply data are available back through 1999, while single-family inventory and month’s supply are available back to 1982 (prior to 1999, single-family sales accounted for more than 90% of transactions and condos were measured only on a quarterly basis).

[3] The median price is where half sold for more and half sold for less; medians are more typical of market conditions than average prices, which are skewed higher by a relatively small share of upper-end transactions. The only valid comparisons for median prices are with the same period a year earlier due to seasonality in buying patterns. Month-to-month comparisons do not compensate for seasonal changes, especially for the timing of family buying patterns. Changes in the composition of sales can distort median price data. Year-ago median and mean prices sometimes are revised in an automated process if additional data is received.

The national median condo/co-op price often is higher than the median single-family home price because condos are concentrated in higher-cost housing markets. However, in a given area, single-family homes typically sell for more than condos as seen in NAR’s quarterly metro area price reports.

[4] Survey results represent owner-occupants and differ from separately reported monthly findings from NAR’s REALTORS® Confidence Index, which include all types of buyers. The annual study only represents primary residence purchases, and does not include investor and vacation home buyers. Results include both new and existing homes.

[5] Distressed sales (foreclosures and short sales), days on market, first-time buyers, all-cash transactions and investors are from a monthly survey for the NAR’s REALTORS® Confidence Index, posted at nar.realtor.

