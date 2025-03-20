Rentschler Biopharma appoints Robert Panting as VP Global Client Program Management and Strategy

LAUPHEIM, Germany and MILFORD, Mass., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, today announced the appointment of Robert Panting, Ph.D., to the newly created position of Vice President Global Client Program Management (CPM) and Strategy, effective immediately. In this role, he will lead the company’s global Strategy initiatives and CPM functions, and he will be reporting directly to the CEO, serving as a member of the Global Leadership Team.

“As the biopharmaceutical industry evolves, aligning our client programs with our corporate strategy is essential to ensuring long-term success,” said Benedikt von Braunmühl, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma. “With increasing complexity in drug development and manufacturing, having a strong, integrated global strategic framework is key. Rob brings extensive experience in leading complex projects and aligning cross-functional teams, making him the ideal choice for this role. His leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our ability to deliver exceptional value to our clients while keeping our corporate strategy at the heart of our operations.”

In this position, Dr. Panting will be responsible for developing and driving a unified strategic roadmap, working closely with the Executive Committee and Global Leadership Team to define short-, mid-, and long-term priorities. His appointment underscores Rentschler Biopharma’s commitment to leveraging its deep expertise to create meaningful value for its clients and the patients they serve.

“I am honored to take on this role and drive our unified, forward-thinking approach that ensures continued success for our global clients,” said Dr. Robert Panting. “By integrating corporate strategy with client program management, we will enhance alignment across key functions, leverage synergies, and enable strategic initiatives that improve efficiency and client-centric execution, ensuring life-saving therapies reach the market successfully.”

Dr. Panting joined Rentschler Biopharma in 2021 as General Manager of Rentschler ATMP Ltd., where he led the establishment of a Center of Excellence for Cell and Gene Therapy. Following a strategic realignment of Rentschler Biopharma’s global business operations, which included a decision to withdraw from cell and gene therapy and intensify its focus on biologics, he transitioned into this new leadership role to drive global strategic execution. Prior to joining the company, Dr. Panting spent ten years at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in positions of increasing responsibility in project management, client management and business planning. In his last role, Vice President for Program Management and Sales & Operations Planning, he focused on client project delivery, strategic planning, and leading major infrastructure and organizational initiatives.

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals as well as related consulting activities, project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,400 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with operations in Milford, MA, USA. In 2024, the company joined the United Nations Global Compact, emphasizing Rentschler Biopharma's focus on sustainability. For further information about the company, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com . Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn .

