U.S. Oral Surgery Management Enters Wisconsin Market

Adds New Partner Practices in Wisconsin and Oregon

IRVING, Texas, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a management services organization that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – has secured two new partner practices, including one in Wisconsin, USOSM’s first partner practice in that state. The new partners are Wisconsin Oral Surgery & Dental Implants SC and Clemens Oral Surgery of Oregon.

“We’re excited to announce two new partnerships – Wisconsin Oral Surgery & Dental Implants SC in the Midwest and Clemens Oral Surgery in the Northwest,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall. “Dr. Ragonese and Dr. Clemens are leaders in the OMS (oral and maxillofacial surgery) specialty, who are dedicated to the highest levels of clinical excellence – qualities we highly value.”

About the new partners:

Wisconsin Oral Surgery & Dental Implants SC is a premier OMS practice located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, providing wisdom teeth removal, advanced anesthesia protocols, dental implants and pathology. The care team is committed to providing the best possible care and experience for patients and is led by Anthony L. Ragonese, DDS. A board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon and a Milwaukee native, Dr. Ragonese attended Marquette University and earned his dental degree from Georgetown University School of Dentistry. He completed his OMS residency at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Led by Stephen Clemens, DMD, Clemens Oral Surgery is an outpatient-based oral surgery practice with offices in Beaverton and Forest Grove, Oregon. Dr. Clemens has more than 20 years of experience in the OMS specialty and provides a full range of OMS treatment options. Dr. Clemens earned his bachelor’s degree from Oregon State University and his DMD from Oregon Health & Science University. He completed his general practice residency at Denver General Hospital and received his OMS certificate from the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 29 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

Contact:

Robin Stevens

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

469-242-0475

robin.stevens@usosm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.