SKYX Announces Corporate Update Call

Company to Provide Corporate Updates Including New Developments, Fourth Quarter 2024 and 2024 Full Year Overview and Financial Results; Conference Call to be Held on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time

MIAMI, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a "SKYX Technologies"), a highly disruptive advanced and smart home platform technology company for homes and buildings, with more than 97 issued and pending patents globally and a portfolio of over 60 lighting and home décor websites, announces today that it will host a Corporate Update call and present fourth quarter 2024 and 2024 full year overview and financial results. The conference call will be held on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

SKYX Participating Members will Include:

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman

Steve Schmidt, SKYX President, (Former President of Nielsen Data Corporation and former CEO of Office Depot International)

Lenny Sokolow, Co-CEO

Marc Boisseau, CFO

SKYX Platforms – Q4 2024 and 2024 Full Year Corporate Update Call

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

U.S./Canada Dial-in: 1-412-317-5180

International Dial-in: 1-844-825-9789

Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event: https://callme.viavid.com/?$Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9JmluZm89Y29tcGFueSZyPXRydWUmYj0xNg==

Call me™ Passcode: 6590713

Webcast link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1713008&tp_key=5deb952af5

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available until April 24, 2025. To listen, call within the United States and Canada or when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 10197998. A webcast is also available at the following link:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1713008&tp_key=5deb952af5

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 97 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company’s ability to capture market share; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company’s products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company’s current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.