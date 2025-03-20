Gourmet Ice Cream Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 60.67 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 16.43%: Market Strides

Gourmet Ice Cream Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Gelato, Sorbet, Frozen Custard), By Application (Online Retail, Offline Retail), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 – 2033

New York, United States, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the Latest Report by Market Strides, the global gourmet ice cream market size was valued at USD 15.43 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 60.67 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.43% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

Gourmet ice cream refers to premium, high-end frozen desserts distinguished by their rich flavors, unique ingredients, and artisanal production methods. Unlike mass-produced options, gourmet ice creams are typically crafted in small batches using fresh, locally sourced ingredients to ensure superior taste and texture. With a higher milk-to-air ratio, these ice creams have a denser, creamier consistency.

This category also includes innovative and exotic flavors, appealing to adventurous consumers seeking a more refined dessert experience. It encompasses varieties such as gelato, sorbet, frozen custard, and other specialized frozen treats, often catering to those who desire indulgence and authenticity in their sweet treats.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://marketstrides.com/request-sample/gourmet-ice-cream-market

Growing Consumer Preference for Premium Products Drives Market Growth

The increasing demand for premium products, such as gourmet ice cream, reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior toward valuing quality over quantity. With rising disposable incomes, consumers are opting for indulgent, high-end offerings, particularly in the food and beverage industry, where there is a growing interest in unique, artisanal flavors and high-quality ingredients.

For example, in September 2024, Smoor announced a partnership with Hangyo Ice Creams to launch a new gourmet ice cream range, illustrating the rising consumer preference for luxury ice creams made with premium ingredients and innovative flavors. Additionally, the growing interest in health-conscious, ethical, and sustainable choices is contributing to the expansion of the gourmet ice cream market.

Expansion into Emerging Markets Presents Significant Growth Opportunities

Emerging markets are proving to be key growth areas for the gourmet ice cream sector, driven by rising urbanization and increasing disposable incomes. Consumers in markets such as India, Southeast Asia, and Latin America are developing a growing appetite for premium food products, including high-end ice cream.

A notable example of this trend is Amadora Ice Cream’s expansion from Bangalore to Chennai in 2023, where it focused on offering high-quality, locally sourced ingredients in its products. This move capitalized on the increasing demand for gourmet and artisanal ice cream in India, as consumers are more willing to invest in indulgent, unique experiences. As urban populations become more affluent and discerning, these market expansions are critical to tapping into the rising demand for premium food products in emerging regions.

Regional Analysis

North America continues to dominate the global gourmet ice cream market, holding over 30% of the market share. This leadership is fueled by high consumer purchasing power, a strong culture of indulgence, and a rising preference for premium food offerings. In the U.S. and Canada, the demand for artisanal and gourmet ice creams has significantly increased, with consumers gravitating toward high-quality, unique flavors made with natural, locally sourced ingredients. Additionally, the trend toward health-conscious eating is gaining traction, with many North American brands offering low-calorie, dairy-free, or organic options.

For example, in 2024, the well-known U.S. brand Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams expanded its market presence by introducing new flavors and sustainable packaging. This move reflects how North American brands are capitalizing on consumer demand for both premium products and ethical practices. Furthermore, the rise of online delivery services in North America has made gourmet ice cream more accessible, further contributing to the market's growth.

Key Highlights

Based on product type, gelato leads the global gourmet ice cream market due to its rich, creamy texture and premium appeal.

In terms of distribution channels, offline sales dominate the market, with consumers preferring to purchase gourmet ice cream in stores for a more sensory shopping experience.

North America holds a dominant position in the global gourmet ice cream market, driven by high consumer purchasing power, a culture of indulgence, and a growing preference for premium, artisanal ice creams.

Competitive Players

American Classic Specialities

Amorino

Braums Online L.L.C.

Daves Gourmet Ice Cream

Froneri International Ltd.

Gelato Italia Ltd.

General Mills Inc.

Herrells Ice Cream

iSwich Gourmet

Mammino Gourmet Ice Cream

Morellis Gelato

Numoo

Papacream

Papitto Gelato

Rons Gourmet Ice Cream

Unilever PLC

Vadilal Industries Ltd.

Recent Developments

January 2025– Graeter's Ice Cream, an Ohio-based brand, launched "Skyline Spice," a unique flavor developed in collaboration with Cincinnati's Skyline Chili. This ice cream combines Graeter's handcrafted French Pot ice cream with oyster crackers and Skyline's signature chili spice mix, offering a sweet and savory experience.

Segmentation

By Product

Gelato

Sorbet

Frozen custard

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Regions

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM

Access the Comprehensive Table of Contents @ https://marketstrides.com/report/gourmet-ice-cream-market/toc

About Market Strides Pvt. Ltd.

Market Strides is a global aggregator and publisher of market intelligence research reports, offering insights across a wide range of industries and sectors. We provide market sizing analysis, competition insights, growth drivers, and future outlooks. Our unique pre-onboarding strategy ensures that only validated and up-to-date reports are featured on our platform.

In addition to publishing, we offer consulting services to help clients with business expansion, acquisitions, and market studies. With a team of experts tracking reports from over 350 industries worldwide, Market Strides is dedicated to delivering the latest analyses, forecasts, and insights, helping businesses save time and money.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (US)

Email: sales@marketstrides.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.