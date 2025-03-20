Sunset Transportation: Shippers Thrive with 3PLs Combining Tech, Expertise, and High-Touch Service

Leveraging tech partnerships and AI for streamlining operations, end-to-end visibility, fraud prevention, and maintaining cross-border operations are competitive differentiators 3PLs should provide shippers

ST. LOUIS, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunset Transportation ("Sunset"), a premier third-party logistics (3PL) provider and leader in global supply chain solutions, emphasizes the vital role of technology partnerships, staff expertise, and high-touch service in driving success - the perfect combination to withstanding market ebbs and flows. As artificial intelligence (AI) use expands, shippers should prioritize partnerships with 3PLs backed by robust tech solutions to streamline operations, cut costs, and excel in shipment tracking and legitimate end-to-end visibility, fraud prevention, and back-office automation.

"At Sunset Transportation, we believe success in the logistics industry lies at the intersection of cutting-edge technology and human expertise," said John Sutton, Director of Corporate Strategy at Sunset Transportation. "Our strategic partnerships and investment in advanced tools, paired with our team's commitment to high-touch service, allow us to meet the unique needs of our customers while pushing the boundaries of operational excellence."

Sunset Transportation leverages tech partnerships, automation, and FreightTech innovations to help shippers and carriers succeed in an evolving logistics landscape. Their gold-standard transportation management system (TMS) - powered by real-time APIs, delivers seamless workflows for shipment scheduling, tracking, and document exchange. Combined with advanced fraud prevention and real-time transportation visibility platforms (RTTVP), Sunset customizes both technology and service to provide tailored solutions that drive success and foster long-term client retention.

According to Gartner , “In years past, implementing a RTTVP could have been a differentiator for companies, but now it’s often a requirement of doing business. For those leading the implementation and utilization of this technology, it can still be used as a differentiator for growth and key wins versus competitors that do not offer RTTVP as part of their overall solution.”

"Visibility isn’t a luxury—it’s a must-have," said Sutton. "If we can track a pizza delivery to our doorstep, shippers are right to expect the same level of insight for their freight. Our partnerships and tech innovations bring that expectation to life day after day, which also differentiates our cross-border services. Global logistics is no longer optional, so we’ve built an infrastructure that removes barriers, allowing our customers to operate anywhere with confidence.”

Discover Sunset’s service offerings and best practices for leveraging FreightTech, expertise, and high-touch service by visiting www.SunsetTrans.com .

Gartner, How to Assess the Internal and External Benefits of a RTTVP, By Carly West, 4 March 2025.



