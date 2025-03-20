Polyvance Announces the Launch of the Tab Saver Kit – The Next Evolution in Automotive Plastic Tab Repair

Polyvance Logo

RAINSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polyvance, a leader in plastic repair solutions, is proud to introduce the Tab Saver Kit ™ (Model# 6246), the newest innovation in precision plastic repair. The Tab Saver Kit is an upgraded and improved version of the Bumper Pliers Kit (Model# 6146) offering collision technicians an easier, more effective way to repair broken slot tabs and recessed fastener holes on bumper covers, headlights, fender liners, and more.Slot tabs and recessed holes are critical attachment points that frequently break in minor collisions or during part removal. Traditional repair methods require skill and patience, but the Tab Saver Kit simplifies the process, ensuring precision repairs with less effort and greater efficiency.“With the launch of the Tab Saver Kit, we’re giving technicians an even better tool to restore broken slot tabs and recessed holes with speed and accuracy,” said Kurt Lammon, CEO at Polyvance. “This new kit expands on the success of our Bumper Pliers Kit by offering more versatile slot tab dies, improved pliers, and additional features that make plastic tab repair easier than ever.”Key Features and Benefits of the Tab Saver Kit:Faster, more accurate repairs of torn slots and recessed holes in bumper covers, fender liners, headlights, and other plastic components.Expanded die selection with eight slot-forming dies to accommodate virtually all slot tab widths.Pin die and matching pliers to easily restore recessed and flush holes for push-type retainer clips.Improved slot-forming dies that allow precise edge placement for accurate clip retention.Custom-designed pliers to minimize taper at the repair area for a cleaner, more professional finish.Made in the USA, ensuring high-quality craftsmanship and durability.The Tab Saver Kit is an essential addition to any collision shop’s plastic repair toolkit, improving repair precision, reducing repair time, and increasing shop profitability. For more information, visit www.polyvance.com or contact info@polyvance.comAbout Polyvance:Polyvance is the world leader in the manufacturing of plastic repair products and the pioneer of plastic repair technologies within the auto collision industry. Inspired by those origins, Polyvance continues extending the reach of plastic repair through its innovative products that include plastic welders, plastic welding rods, a full suite of refinishing products, and world-class education that is second to none. For more information about Polyvance and its products, please visit www.polyvance.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.