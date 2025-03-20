EARTHDAY.ORG marks 55 years of Earth Day in NYC Times Square

It's Not a Day It's A Movement

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EARTHDAY.ORG , EDO, the global leader in Earth Day advocacy, observed by over one billion people every April 22, unites with OMMM and the Good News Corporation to mark the 55th anniversary of Earth Day with an unprecedented display of action for our planet.Antonique Smith, critically acclaimed Grammy-nominated singer, actress, CEO and co-founder of non-profit climate organization Climate Revival, has been named EARTHDAY.ORG's official ambassador for this year’s Earth Action Day initiative.Antonique will perform at a special Earth Day event, presented by OMMM and in partnership with Good News Corporation in New York’s Times Square. The free event (12.00-15.00), titled ‘Love Your Mother’ and presented by UK sustainability pioneer Jarvis Smith, will unite singers, speakers and artists in a spirit of joy and love that celebrates and honors our Mother Earth and all she provides for us.“We are proud to partner on this event in Times Square for Earth Day, and we invite everyone in New York City to join us this Earth Day. If you can’t be there in person, you can still participate by taking part in Earth Action Day and making a commitment to help protect our planet.” Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORGIndigenous stewards of the Earth will be celebrated at the event including winners of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Equator Prize. These remarkable Indigenous leaders – from Bolivia, Colombia and Zambia – will take to the stage to offer firsthand insights into their efforts to protect our planet. The Earth Day concert will continue from 15:00-17:00, in partnership with Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.“This Earth Day we will explore opportunities to unite and evolve at our Love Your Mother event in Times Square. We’re inviting everyone to join us as we use music and the arts to celebrate our connection – to Mother Earth and to each other – in a joyful atmosphere. We can’t wait to see you there.” Michelle Narciso, Co-Founder of OMMM“Earth Day is like Mother’s Day; without Mother Nature there would be no life on this Earth and for that we should all be truly grateful. I’m thrilled and honored to be presenting this year's prestigious Love Your Mother event – let’s unite and ‘be’ love this Earth Day.” Jarvis Smith, Love Your Mother host and OMMM AmbassadorOn 22 April, 1970, 20 million Americans came out onto the streets to march for change. That collective action birthed the environmental movement - resulting in landmark legislation and a growing awareness that there are no healthy people on an unhealthy planet.Fast-forward to 2025 and Earth Day mobilizes over one billion people annually to champion the health of the planet and its people – and for the movement’s 55th anniversary, we invite individuals, local communities, governments, faith leaders, civil society, educators and the media to unite behind Earth Action Day.Your actions - large or small – make a difference. Create a teach-in, make a pledge on social media, register a local clean up event or ask your elected representative to embrace renewable energy in support of this year’s Earth Day theme: Our Power, Our Planet."This event and Earth Action Day champions those who are doing good. If we don't take care of Mother Earth we will never be able to have peace.’ Paul Sladkus, founder of non-profit Good News Corporation, Earth and Peace Day producer for 23 years.About EARTHDAY.ORG: Founded in 1970 by the organizers of the first Earth Day, EARTHDAY.ORG has grown into the world’s largest environmental movement, mobilizing over one billion people annually to protect the planet and its people. Our mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental community globally. For Media Inquiries: Sarah Davies, davies@earthday.org, +1 240 463 1341About OMMMFounded by Michelle Narciso and Maria Alphonse, OMMM takes an intersectional approach to the multiple crises we face. By leading with love and a unique focus on human and planetary wellness, we can elevate consciousness to create a fairer and more equitable world for all living beings. For Media Inquiries Contact UK: Jarvis Smith, jarvis@mygreenpod.com, +447813 844 226/USA: Michelle Narciso, michelle@ommmpresents.co

