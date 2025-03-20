EFIcyent Prepares to Redefine Digital Payments with Its Upcoming Biggest Launch





MARKHAM, Ontario, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As fintech innovations are transforming the industry, businesses are exploring smarter payment gateways to improve the accuracy and transaction speed.

EFIcyent has been improving cross-border transactions since 2022, as a standalone in the fintech market with competitive rates, transparency and payment capabilities.

The story begins with two longtime friends, the veterans of the fintech industry.

CEO, BalaSubramanyam , has over two decades of experience in capital markets and fintech. He has always been obsessed with the financial industry and its impact on the business transformation, which paved his path to EFIcyent.

CTO, Aravinth Ramesh , is a tech nerd with deep roots in technology and AI. He has spent years understanding and shaping these industries which made an impactful journey towards EFIcyent.

Having worked across multiple fintech and tech-driven fields, they kept coming back to one thought: “Why isn’t there a truly simple and cost-effective way to handle global payments?”

As a way to resolve the above question, EFIcyent was founded, a fintech solution built to solve the loopholes of cross-border payments, not just add another name to the industry.

“We didn't just build another payment system,” says Aravinth. “Our mission was to create a solution that transforms how businesses experience cross-border payments, making it as effortless as sending a message,” he added.

Bala says, “For us, it was never about making profit first. We built a solution to solve the real problem in global transactions.”

With their shared vision and determination, Aravinth and Bala, the fintech shifters, are rewriting the rules of global payments.

And as the platform continues to grow, one thing is clear that they are not just making transactions easier, but they are also changing the way businesses think about global transactions altogether.

Features Available :

The platform is simple and user-friendly, making it easy for anyone to use.

It charges a flat fee of $7 for business money transfers.

Payments are swiftly processed using local transfer methods.

Advanced security features ensure every transaction is safe and secure.

With fresh funding from multiple sources lined up, EFIcyent isn’t just growing, rather it is evolving to shake up the digital payments space.

The upcoming launch will be about upgrading the payment capabilities like accounts, funds management and reach expansion - making transactions smoother and simpler.

