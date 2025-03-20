Aeroflow Health Donates to Women-Owned Businesses to Support Ongoing Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

As Western North Carolina continues to rebuild after the hurricane's devastating impact, Aeroflow Health has provided aid to the WE ARE organization to provide financial relief to four local businesses

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Aeroflow Health , a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, announced it has made a monetary donation to WE ARE —The Women Entrepreneurs Asheville Recovery Endeavor. A partner of the Asheville-based HATCH Innovation Hub , WE ARE funds multiple grants and provides mentorship to support women business owners who are struggling to rebuild after the impacts of Hurricane Helene. Aeroflow’s donation was matched and distributed to four female entrepreneurs to utilize in their efforts to reopen their businesses and support the local economy of Western North Carolina.

“Aeroflow saw first hand how devastating the impacts of Hurricane Helene have been on our local and surrounding communities. We have always put community as one of our core values at Aeroflow, and the partnership with WE ARE allowed us to bring further support to the local small businesses that make up Western North Carolina’s vibrant culture,” said Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Health.

The funds provided by Aeroflow Health have already made a significant impact on several local businesses, including:

, located in Boone NC: This fitness center in Boone, NC sustained significant damage to its facilities, impacting its ability to serve its members. The grant enabled the club to make necessary repairs, ensuring continued access to health and wellness resources for the community. Asheville Print Studio + Gallery , located in Asheville, NC: A local printing company housed in the heart of the River Arts District faced significant disruptions to its operations due to the storm. The grant is helping them get back on their feet and hopefully soon reopen to the public.



"Rebuilding an entire business after losing everything to a hurricane is not something that can be achieved quickly or done alone. Six months following the hurricane, our communities are still rebuilding and recovering what they lost, which often includes inventory, equipment, and their physical place of business," said Allison Blake, Co-founder of WE ARE. "With the help of donations from organizations like Aeroflow Health, we can have a real impact on our local community and offer hope to the women-owned businesses of Western North Carolina."

WE ARE continues its work to support the needs of local businesses, and is looking to achieve a goal of reaching another $50,000 donation by the end of March. Every donation made, regardless of size, will be matched. To learn more about the work from WE ARE, visit: www.weareasheville.org .

Aeroflow’s donation to WE ARE follows its ongoing commitment to supporting the local community, which has included financial support to local organizations , hurricane relief support to its employees impacted by the storm, and established community partnerships .

About Aeroflow Health:

Aeroflow Health is a leading provider of durable medical equipment and health services, headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina. Committed to improving quality of life through innovative solutions, Aeroflow Health partners with healthcare providers and communities to offer comprehensive medical equipment and supplies, ensuring patients receive the care they need when they need it most. For additional information, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .

About WE AR E:

Founded by local entrepreneurs Allison Blake and Elisa Van Arnam of SoulKu, Ginger Frank of Poppy’s Popcorn, and Meg Ragland of Plum Print, WE ARE was created to ensure that women-owned businesses affected by Hurricane Helene have the resources, mentorship, and financial backing needed to thrive.

