Top 1% Originator Moves from JPMorgan Chase to Rate





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leader in fintech mortgage solutions, is pleased to welcome Chad Cherrington, a Top 1% mortgage originator, to its growing team. After nearly 15 years at JPMorgan Chase, Chad made the move to Rate to leverage the company’s cutting-edge technology and extensive product offerings.

“I made the move to Rate to leverage Rate’s amazing technology—it’s a game changer for my clients and me,” said Chad Cherrington. With over 20 years in the mortgage industry, Chad has built a reputation for delivering outstanding service to borrowers and real estate partners, and his transition to Rate further strengthens the company’s market presence in Arizona.

“Chad’s been a top-producing loan officer in Arizona for over 20 years, having helped thousands of homeowners,” said Victor Ciardelli, CEO of Rate. “We’re excited to have him join Rate and bring his expertise to our team.”

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ digital mortgage platform in 2020, MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; the most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven straight years. Visit rate.com for more information.

Media Contact

press@rate.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8019c9d9-c3eb-4b08-8396-44a7420eb4f8

Chad Cherrington Chad Cherrington, Rate

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.