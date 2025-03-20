ESO Pioneers Connected EMS Platform to Drive Efficiencies for Resource-Constrained Agencies

Updated mobile capabilities, longitudinal record and dispatch integrations provide EMS agencies with powerful tools, including auto-generated narratives

AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESO , a leading data services and software provider for EMS, fire departments, hospitals, and state and federal agencies, today announced new enhancements to its Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform to improve connectivity between EMS, dispatch, incident reporting and patient health records as demand on emergency services continues to rise .

The latest enhancements follow ESO's acquisition of Logis Solutions in 2024 and allow resource-constrained agencies to better predict where EMS resources should be prioritized to achieve better patient outcomes.

"EMS providers are demanding patient-centered, mobile-enabled solutions in the field that meet their communities’ unique needs,” said Eric Beck, president and CEO of ESO. “Our EHR platform directly responds to our learnings from EMS professionals who need technology that enables them to work smarter, not harder. When providers have better tools, patients receive better care. We are continuing to evolve the platform with additional customizations and intelligence to serve EMS organizations and their communities."

In addition to ESO EHR’s high-quality documentation, critical care features , simplified reporting and intuitive workflows, the platform now includes features such as:

Longitudinal record , which enables EMS agencies to access vital patient data before, during and after care for a more holistic view of the patient’s long-term health.

, which enables EMS agencies to access vital patient data before, during and after care for a more holistic view of the patient’s long-term health. Improved functionality that powers mobile integrated healthcare (MIH) and community paramedic workflows .

. A native iOS application equipped with hands-free data collection, voice commands and device scanning.



“ESO helps us understand what's actually happening on calls that receive a certain dispatch code,” said Jeff Williams, deputy medical director of Wake County Emergency Medical Services. “By using that information, we can be more efficient and targeted in terms of the prioritization of our responses in terms of what units we send to responses.”

In parallel, ESO plans to unveil several additional advancements in 2025 built to improve resource utilization, team efficiencies and patient care—including 911 dispatch assistance and auto-generated narratives for patient care reporting. Early adopters have reported success indicators including an 80% reduction in total narrative documentation time for EMS clinicians and a 30% reduction in time-to-lock a record.

