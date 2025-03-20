Girl Scouts of Northern California Spotlights STEM, Outdoor Adventures and Donor Support in 2024 Impact Report

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girl Scouts of Northern California has released its 2024 Impact Report, showcasing its commitment to empowering more than 46,000 members across 19 counties by providing transformative experiences that foster courage, confidence and character. The report highlights the achievements of Girl Scouts, troop leaders, volunteers and community members who continue to create meaningful opportunities for girls and gender-expansive youth.

Key Takeaways from the 2024 Impact Report:

Girl Scouts earned a total of 45,505 badges including 9,965 in outdoor skills and 9,170 in STEM, each one fueling their growth and confidence.

Over 5,386 campers attended council-run and volunteer-led camps, spending 76,160 days immersed in nature and team-building.

14,894 Girl Scouts sold over 3.7 million packages of cookies, generating $3.6 million in proceeds to support troop programs, service projects, and leadership initiatives.

80 Girl Scouts earned the prestigious Gold Award while 273 received a Silver Award and 480 received a Bronze Award, recognizing their commitment to creating lasting impact in their communities.

After wildfire devastation, Skylark Ranch Girl Scout Camp, in Pescadero, CA, is set to reopen for family and troop camps in 2025, with overnight camp experiences returning in 2026.



“From STEM exploration to outdoor adventure and entrepreneurship, our programs equip Girl Scouts with the skills they need to lead and succeed,” said Mary-Jane Strom, Interim CEO of Girl Scouts of Northern California. “Our volunteers, staff and Board of Directors are the heart of our mission. Their commitment ensures that every Girl Scout can explore new opportunities and receive the support and mentorship to grow, thrive, and become the leaders of tomorrow.”

The full 2024 Impact Report can be found here .

About Girl Scouts of Northern California

Girl Scouts of Northern California serves over 46,000 youth and adult volunteers across 19 counties from Gilroy to the Oregon border. Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike, advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends.

Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and create change on the issues that matter most to them. To learn more about Girl Scouts of Northern California, visit www.gsnorcal.org .

Media Contact

Rebekah Kapfer

rkapfer@gsnorcal.org

