Businesses in the United States Spend 35 Days Filling Each Vacancy According to Analysis by SmartRecruiters

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysis of over 26.5 million online job applications in the United States reveals that the median time to fill a vacancy is 35 days, with each role attracting 74 applications. The research by SmartRecruiters, the recruiting AI company also reveals that despite receiving 74 applicants per job post, only 4.3% of candidates are invited to interview, with 1.5% receiving job offers.

In terms of the recruitment process, the data reveals that U.S. job applications on average are reviewed in 6 days, with interviews taking place 14 days after applications are received. Globally, companies using AI fill vacancies 26% faster than those not using it.

The research examined 89 million applications across Australia, France, Germany, the United States, and the United Kingdom. According to the study, only 79% of candidates in the U.S. accept their job offer, which is 9% less than the global average. In addition, 9% of vacancies are filled through internal hiring processes, and 7% through referrals. Recruiters in the United States are the most efficient, bringing on 81% more hires per recruiter than the global average.

Rebecca Carr, CEO of SmartRecruiters said: “The way that businesses in the United States manage talent acquisition continues to evolve. There is increasing adoption of AI to streamline the process, making it more efficient and effective and ensuring that the candidate experience reflects the employer’s values while being compliant with employment legislation.

Hiring teams in the United States are more efficient than those in Australia, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. This indicates that US-based recruitment professionals and candidates may be using online talent acquisition platforms more precisely than their global counterparts.”

This study is part of SmartRecruiters’ newly established annual hiring benchmark report, which will provide year-over-year insights into hiring trends, recruitment efficiency, and internal mobility across key global markets. SmartRecruiters analyzed 12 months of aggregated, anonymized application data processed through its applicant tracking system from September 2023 through August 2024.

To download the report, click here.

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters is the AI Recruiting Company that transforms hiring for the world’s leading enterprises. Built for global scale, SmartRecruiters delivers an AI-powered hiring platform that automates and optimizes the entire talent acquisition process, ensuring faster and smarter hiring decisions. More than 4,000 companies, including Amazon, Visa, and McDonald's, rely on SmartRecruiters to build winning teams.

For more information, visit www.smartrecruiters.com .

Media Contact:

press@smartrecruiters.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.