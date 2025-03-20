GAI and Telos Corporation Join Forces to Expand Campus Wi-Fi at U.S. Air Force Academy

GAI and Telos provide top military academy with upgraded network to enhance academic and operational connectivity.

ASHBURN, Va. and CINCINNATI, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Government Acquisitions, Inc. (GAI), a leader in providing cutting-edge technology solutions to government agencies, alongside Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, have announced their recent contract award for the third phase of the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) Wi-Fi network expansion program, which aims to modernize campus connectivity and enhance mission-critical digital capabilities.

Under this contract, GAI and Telos will upgrade and expand USAFA’s Wi-Fi system, distributing bandwidth provided by MissionNet to end users in six locations across the academy, located in Colorado Springs, Colo.

“Telos, together with GAI, is proud to continue supporting the Air and Space Forces’ premier institution for developing the nation’s future leaders,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “We are pleased to help the academy improve productivity, enable collaboration, and facilitate education and training through advanced learning environments.”

Telos successfully completed the first two phases of the USAFA Wi-Fi network expansion program under previous contracts from 2020 to 2023, serving as both a subcontractor and prime contractor, demonstrating a strong track record of commitment to enhancing the academy’s digital infrastructure.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

About Government Acquisitions, Inc. (GAI)

Government Acquisitions, Inc. (GAI) empowers federal agencies to achieve their mission-critical goals by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and collaborative partnerships. With over three decades of expertise in delivering enterprise solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, infrastructure, analytics, automation and artificial intelligence. GAI expertly designs, deploys, and optimizes comprehensive IT solutions that drive business outcomes. From market research to steady-state operations, our trusted advisors guide customers through every stage of their digital transformation journey. #GAIisAI

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company’s management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at https://investors.telos.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that its management believes are reasonable when made, the Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments, may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

