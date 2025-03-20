NANO Nuclear Energy Adds Two Additional Senior Nuclear Engineers to its Technical Team

NANO Nuclear Continues to Attract Top Tier talent to Propel the Development of its Innovative Microreactor Technologies

New York, N.Y., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or “the Company”), a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced the additions of James Leybourn and Simon Boddington as Senior Nuclear Engineers. Both Mr. Leybourn and Mr. Boddington are based in the U.K. and recently joined NANO Nuclear’s U.K.-based nuclear science and engineering partner Cambridge AtomWorks, led by Professors Ian Farnan and Eugene Shwageraus.

The additions of Mr. Leybourn and Mr. Boddington build upon the recently announced appointment of Andrew Steer, Ph.D. as NANO Nuclear’s Head of Regulatory Engagement. Their addition to the team brings extensive knowledge in molten salt reactor physics, deep understanding of nuclear safety cases, advanced reactor engineering and innovative fuel system design, all of which will be essential for the ongoing development of NANO Nuclear’s proprietary ‘ZEUS’ and ‘ODIN’ microreactors, as well as the KRONOS MMRTM Energy System and the LOKI MMRTM.

Mr. Leybourn is a Chartered Physicist with over 12 years' experience of Physics and Engineering within the U.K. nuclear industry. He has a proven track record of leading diverse projects, including thermal hydraulics, engineering design and safety case preparation. Prior to joining Cambridge AtomWorks, Mr. Leybourn played a key role in leading the development of a risk-informed work program and introducing systems engineering practices, including fuel route development, at MoltexFLEX, a British nuclear energy company developing advanced small modular molten salt reactors. He is a fuel route expert, having spent much of his career supporting the fuel route of the U.K. Advanced Gas-Cooled Reactor (AGR) fleet. He also led significant projects supporting the AGR defueling programs and has provided support to the Rolls-Royce small modular reactor project.

Mr. Boddington is a reactor physicist with over 10 years of industry experience covering pressurized water reactors as well as thermal and fast spectrum molten salt reactor designs. Much of his experience is focused on reactor physics and he has assembled, managed and technically led the physics team that designed and delivered the molten salt MolexFLEX and SSR-W reactor concepts, with a focus on maintaining economic design objectives. He has extensive experience in applying analytical and stochastic reactor physics methods to develop core designs, including validation and verification. He graduated with an MPhys from the University of Southampton in 2014, then, completed the nuclear graduate’s scheme, before joining the Core Physics Group at Rolls-Royce.

“NANO Nuclear continues to expand its technical teams with top professionals and innovators with diverse reactor engineering expertise that we will need to propel our programs forward. These hires also reflect our commitment to becoming a global leader in advanced nuclear energy solutions,” said Professor Ian Farnan, Lead of Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Radiation and Materials of NANO Nuclear. “With expertise spanning molten salt reactor physics, fuel handling, and high-temperature thermal-hydraulics, James and Simon will significantly strengthen NANO Nuclear’s ability to develop, demonstrate, gain regulatory approval, and, eventually commercialize and deploy its next-generation microreactors.”

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Appoints James Leybourn and Simon Boddington as Senior Nuclear Engineers.

“The talent we’ve attracted speaks volumes about the progress we’re making,” said Professor Eugene Shwageraus, Lead of Nuclear Reactor Engineering of NANO Nuclear. “NANO Nuclear’s success in recruiting top engineering minds with such outstanding credentials and experience from world-class companies underscores our leadership in next-generation nuclear energy development.”

“It is essential for us to strengthen our technical capabilities as we enter the next phase of development for our portfolio of energy systems,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. “Bringing Mr. Leybourn and Mr. Boddington on board demonstrates NANO Nuclear’s ambitions of being an innovative and global leader in the industry. Their extensive experience will be invaluable, and I welcome them to NANO Nuclear.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s reactor products in development include patented KRONOS MMR™ Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, “ZEUS”, a portable solid core battery reactor, “ODIN”, a portable low-pressure coolant reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR™, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR™ system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

For further NANO Nuclear information, please contact:

Email: IR@NANONuclearEnergy.com

Business Tel: (212) 634-9206

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear’s management in connection with this news release contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would” or “may” and other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements includes those related to the anticipated benefits to NANO Nuclear of the appointment of the senior nuclear engineers, as well as the Company’s regulatory plans in general, as described herein. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) or related state or non-U.S. nuclear fuel licensing submissions, (ii) risks related the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complimentary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating an early stage business a highly regulated and rapidly evolving industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

